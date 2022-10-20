Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in a glam gold-silver combo painted the party red

Recently spotted at the Kriti Sanon Diwali bash, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal stepped out in an iconic silver-gold duo where Varun Dhawan pulled off an unbuttoned silver-toned full-sleeved kurta . Natasha on the other hand was seen effortlessly pulling off a glossy gold-tone saree. The couple definitely won hearts as they posed together in complementing their regal outfits. Scroll on for their outfit details.

At the recent Diwali bash, Varun Dhawan pulled off a full-sleeve ivory-white kurta with highlighted silver details which he paired with white trousers and striking black shoes. Varun decided to keep the vibe casual by keeping the kurta unbuttoned and sleeves folded up to the elbows. Natasha Dalal looked equally exquisite in her glossy gold-toned saree. Natasha’s fusion saree had the perfect spin of contemporary with an organza-based ruffled border.

The saree’s statement ruffle borders and its gold palette lends Natasha’s saree look a soaring sense of glamour paired with a sleeveless gold blouse with intricate gold-based work. To complete the look she decided to add a radiant silver-maroon necklace along with an attractive gold bag and gold heels. For her makeup and hair, she decided to go glam with striking eyes, neutral lips and highlighted cheeks along with soft curls.

The couple definitely gave some cues on how to match your festive outfits with your spouse. Recreate Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s Diwali look to stand out for your Diwali Party 2022. Apart from the stunning couple, Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party was filled with several beloved Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Nushratt Bharuccha, and Vaani Kapoor.

Varun-Natasha's festive look gets ON-FLEEK as a rating on Pinkvilla's #OMB scale (ON-FLEEK, MOOD, and BLAH).

