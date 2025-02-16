Vicky Kaushal Ethnic Looks: 5 ways to style wedding outfits like Chhaava actor

Vicky Kaushal is currently ruling the silver screen with his latest release, Chhaava. The actor has been serving one look after the other during his film promotions, and these outfits are just perfect for the wedding season. Here are 5 looks from his wardrobe to draw inspiration from.

Chhaava Music Launch

Vicky Kaushal has amazed his fans with all his looks for Chhaava promotions. For the film’s music launch, the actor looked absolutely dapper in an all-black ethnic fit. Styled over a mid-thigh length solid black kurta, the look was topped with a black full-sleeved jacket.

Customized for the film, the jacket had Sambhaji Maharaj embroidered on the chest pocket. He completed the look with a pair of black relaxed-fit trousers. He fashioned a pair of black shoes and complemented the look with a pair of black glasses.

Amritsar Look

The Masaan actor went to the Golden Temple ahead of the release and his promotion event in Punjab. He was snapped in a minimal ethnic set perfect for a Haldi event. Kaushal wore a short kurta in off-white.

With intricate floral threadwork detailing all over the top, the kurta was stitched with a button-down closure. For the bottoms, he chose a pair of solid Patiala pants in the same color. Dropping all accessories, the actor styled this outfit with a pair of black tinted sunglasses.

Advertisement

Sambhajinagar Look

Gracing the city named after the main character in Chhaava, Vicky Kaushal looked stunning for his promo look. He fashioned a maroon-colored kurta with black embroidery and mirror detailing all over. The full-sleeved kurta was stitched with a discreet button-down closure.

He styled this look with relaxed white-fit trousers. For his footwear, the star chose a pair of maroon-colored boots with ethnic detailing. Adding a dapper touch, he wore a pair of black tinted sunglasses to complete the look.

Jaipur Look

Posing in front of iconic Jaipur landmarks, Kaushal slayed in an ethnic fit perfect for your best friend’s Mehendi. He fashioned a short kurta with full sleeves in a soft green color palette. The top featured a heavy white-colored patchwork design all over with a button-down closure.

The Bad Newz actor chose a pair of white pants in a relaxed fit for the bottoms. Styling the fit with a pair of brown-colored boots, he looked absolutely impressive. To tackle the sun outdoors, he added a pair of black sunglasses to complete his look.

Advertisement

Mumbai Look

For his Mumbai promo look, the actor looked like a true Chhaava. He donned an all-blue ensemble perfect for a Sangeet night. The dark blue short kurta featured floral threadwork designed all over. The actor topped the kurta with a sleeveless short jacket.

Like most of his other looks, he also styled this one with a pair of relaxed-fit trousers. He added black shoes to complement the outfit and completed the look with a pair of black tinted sunglasses.

What do you think of the actor’s ethnic fashion choices? Tell us in the comments below.