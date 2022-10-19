Vijay Deverakonda wears thong chappal with frilled kurta-dhoti set; Proves he's a master of experimental looks
Yesterday, at the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, Vijay Deverakonda managed to steal the show with his quirky yet stylish look.
Knocking it out of the park repeatedly- Vijay Deverakonda proves why dressing crazy and out of the box is fun. As we all know, the Liger actor's eccentric style is refreshing. Whether on the red carpet or the airport, Vijay Deverakonda makes sure to put his best fashion foot forward. The Dear Comrade star ensures that he dresses right.
Yesterday, at the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, VD managed to steal the show with his quirky yet stylish look. For the event, he sported a black frill-bordered kurta teamed with dhoti pants by designer Tarun Tahiliani. He even carried an ethnic look with utmost ease and swag. A rare combination that very few in South Indian industry can pull off.
Styled by Harmann Kaur, Vijay Deverakonda teamed black on black outfit with a sleeveless detailed suede Bundi in velvet that costs a bomb. He is channelling a whole new avatar this time.
For footwear, Vijay decided to go with the animal print thong chappals. The Liger star can be seen pulling it off like a pro and it is quite evident. Neatly styled hair completed his look.
In the past, Vijay Deverakonda has also flaunted his love for pink. Be it wearing a beanie with mundu and shirt to sporting a purple suit, he is a game for all.
As we gear up to celebrate Diwali 2022, get ready to take some style notes from Vijay Deverakonda on how to break all the rules and step out of your comfort zone when it comes to ethnic wear.
