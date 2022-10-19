Vijay Deverakonda wears thong chappal with frilled kurta-dhoti set; Proves he's a master of experimental looks

Knocking it out of the park repeatedly- Vijay Deverakonda proves why dressing crazy and out of the box is fun. As we all know, the Liger actor's eccentric style is refreshing. Whether on the red carpet or the airport, Vijay Deverakonda makes sure to put his best fashion foot forward. The Dear Comrade star ensures that he dresses right.

Yesterday, at the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan's Prince, VD managed to steal the show with his quirky yet stylish look. For the event, he sported a black frill-bordered kurta teamed with dhoti pants by designer Tarun Tahiliani. He even carried an ethnic look with utmost ease and swag. A rare combination that very few in South Indian industry can pull off.