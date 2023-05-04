Vijay Deverakonda's affordable designer powder blue kurta is what you need for your big day

Vijay Deverakonda has got a very balanced and classic sense of fashion choice. Be it wearing a beanie with a kurta set or raising the bar for men’s fashion in a classic monochrome suit, Vijay Deverakonda can pull off any look with utmost ease and confidence. He's quite into minimalist fashion these days and his latest look from the movie launch ceremony is proof.

Deverakonda opted for a powder blue Anita Dongre kurta and it makes for a perfect ‘gram-worthy pictures look'. Peppered with minimal motifs in an embroidery look that enhances its look, the Arjun Reddy star's powder blue kurta worth Rs 15,000 is a versatile addition to your festive wardrobe.

Not just for your big day, if you are a dulhan ka bhai or the groom’s best man, Vijay Deverakonda's ethnic look will guide you on how to dress up for an Indian wedding in Summer. Trust me, a basic pastel kurta is all you need to ace an Indian look.

Vijay Deverakonda in Anita Dongre blue kurta, styled by Harmann Kaur

VD teamed it with white straight pants with his hair neatly styled. You can elevate this look by wearing a Nehru jacket over it.



About his next film, VD12

For the unversed, VD12, an untitled film is a period tale and will see Vijay Deverakonda in never before seen avatar. Sreeleela is the female lead in the movie to be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

VD12 was formally launched yesterday, May 3 with a pooja ceremony amidst the cast, crew and several film dignitaries. While producer S Radha Krishna (Chinababu) of Haarika and Hassine Creations handed over the script to the team, Paruchuri Mahendra, MD of Pragati Printers switched on the camera.

Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the project under Sithara Entertainments & Fortune Four Cinemas respectively. The first poster of the untitled film featuring Vijay as a cop created ripples recently.

