Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma in a Stella McCartney hoodie got their ace-chic airport looks on

When a cool couple steps out, we stop, stare and stay hooked to their style. The Chakda Xpress actress returned to Mumbai yesterday and guess who showed up at the airport? Virat Kohli. From their looks, a fashion conclusion can be made: T-shirts and hoodies are going nowhere. If your autumn checklist does not include these, add in right away. Staples are something we need to hear of more often for any time, any day wear.

Now that we have an established handle on what not to move ahead with come any season, let's get into the decode soon. As athleisure wear continues to run the fashion gamut for how easily you can make it your travel, coffee, and miscellaneous outings, let's look at how and where to get this from. The actress chose a deep blue co-ordinated look as she wore a sweatshirt from Stella McCartney which had a hood and logo print in white. Anushka rocked the Rs. 27,319.42 number with leggings and Loewe flow runner shoes worth Rs. 69,000. Back in the frame is her multi-pochette Louis Vuitton accessory worn as a crossbody bag. There's no doubt this will make for a sporty-cool, chic and comfortable look.

The Indian cricketer chose a casual outfit instead and he looked absolutely handsome. He clubbed his white plain and basic t-shirt which had a crew neck and short sleeves with cedar brown pants that had a suede finish. He wore white sneakers and see-through spectacles.