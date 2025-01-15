Wamiqa Gabbi adds a spunky twist to street style with her abstract corset, blazer, and mom jeans combo worth Rs 29,500

Wamiqa Gabbi has carved out a niche in the world of showbiz, but let's not forget her status in the fashion world! Known for her acting skills and innate looks, Wamiqa recently looked stunning in an outfit that was casually elegant. A corset and blazer? Now, this type of outfit gives us a calm and cool feeling. Let's take a closer look at her dress.

Her outfit, from the shelves of Advait, features a black-and-white corset that looks like a work of art. It has abstract hand embroidery and is truly a conversation starter. The corset is crafted with structured boning and hand-stitched detailing, ensuring support and a cinched silhouette. Another element is the adjustable tie at the back, making it a customizable fit that allows comfort without compromising on chicness—it looked as though the corset was made just for her.

But this was not enough; she layered a sharp blazer over her corset. The blazer features blue contrast embroidery, which adds just the right pop of color, creating a one-of-a-kind look with the monochrome corset. The blazer also has shoulder pads that give it a bold, structured look, making her appear fresh and confident. Her corset and blazer come with a price tag of Rs 29,500.

To finish off her powerhouse look, the Baby John actress aired the ensemble with black wide-leg denim pants. The pants added a relaxed yet polished vibe, letting her corset and blazer do all the talking while ensuring an overall vibe that was easy and cool.

Now, let's discuss that makeup, because Wamiqa got it just right. Her face featured a subtle mix of pink shades that gave off a soft, glowing look. Her rosy cheeks added a fresh, youthful shine, while a light pink eyeshadow made her eyes stand out. Pale pink lips brought everything into harmony, balancing her bold eye makeup. As for those eyes, they were quite striking—sharp eyeliner, kohl-rimmed lids, and lashes coated in mascara that seemed to scream drama.

To top it off, Wamiqa Gabbi pulled her hair back into a tidy ponytail, giving off a put-together vibe that made the entire outfit seem stylish. She took care to ensure everything was just right but still came across as if she hadn't put in too much effort—a tough balance to strike.

From head to toe, Wamiqa has completely mastered the art of balancing bold and soft, edgy and elegant. If this look doesn’t inspire us to re-evaluate our own wardrobes, we don’t know what will!

