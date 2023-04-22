Want Shehnaaz Gill's regal look for next celebration? You might have to break your bank account for that

Bigg Boss 13 fame and a popular personality in the showbiz world, Shehnaaz Gill always slays with her fashion game. The actress does not shy away from experimenting and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her sartorial picks. Be it ethnic or western wear, Shehnaaz surely knows how to amp up the fashion game. Take a look at her Instagram account, and you will agree with us. The actress who is riding high on success has recently posted photos where she is seen wearing a red ethnic suit which hogged the limelight.

Shehnaaz Gill in traditional attire

Shehnaaz looked like an absolute diva in an earthy deep-red ensemble. Wearing a heavily embellished brick red suit, minimal makeup, and heavy earrings, the actress looks straight out of a set of a period drama. The outfit had golden embroidery work with heavy motifs all over. The dupatta had golden fringes. She wore the dupatta like a cape keeping it hanging lightly over the back. It is a Rimple & Harpreet Narula collection that costs anywhere close to a whopping Rs. 3,00,000.

The outfit and Shenaaz’s look are styled by Maneka Harisinghani, a fashion stylist known to style the likes of Mouni Roy, Malaika Arora, and Nora Fatehi among others. As the suit was heavy, the look was rounded off by minimal accessories. She wore exquisite 'chaandbalis' from Razwada Jewels. Shehnaaz was spotted attending an Iftar party in Mumbai last Sunday wearing this suit.

Take a look at Shehnaaz’s outfit here:

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji. Along with Shehnaaz, the film also stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

The actress also hosts her chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' on YouTube. Several popular celebrities grace the show to promote their movies and upcoming projects.

