WATCH: Model Sobhita Dhulipala’s silk viscose dress grabs eyeballs at a recent awards show

Making a fashion statement on a daily basis is an art that cannot be mastered by many people. Model Sobhita Dhulipala is just one of those people who tries to ace her look with her unique style statements. A winner of the Femina Miss India Earth 2013 title, she represented India at Miss Earth 2013 and gained fame from then onwards. Sobhita Dhulipala dons her black attire at an awards show

It is not easy for contemporary artists to make a mark in the Indian film industry. In a move to make a splendor fashion statement, today she was spotted wearing a silk viscose dress which is a part of the Adidas x Gucci collection. As reported by the official page of Gucci, “This dress features Gucci Trefoil embroidery. Adidas and Gucci venture into a collection, where the Web juxtaposes with the three white stripes, and the GG monogram combines with the trefoil. Pulling inspiration from the Creative Director’s memories of the '80s and '90s, emblematic House’s motifs mix with those of the historic sportswear brand Adidas resulting in a series of hybrid looks.”