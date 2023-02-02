Wedding tales: KL Rahul in an Anamika Khanna to Divyam Mehta outfits proved he was a classy groom

To a dreamy, delightful and dashing wedding. Ever since the couple, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, it feels like we're having a sartorial field day literally every day. On a side note, the Mangalorean in me is definitely the happiest. Sweet series of carousels powdered extensively by pictures and a single video stirred up some more love in our hearts. While the whole of the fashion squad has become note-takers of the Bollywood actress's desi looks, the glowing groom's outfits too had copious amounts of appeal.

With another round of fashion and newness, our pursuit of giving you a bunch of inspiration has been injected with renewed hope, that is to say, the shaadi season style can be packed on a classy and neat note. Here are all the ensembles styled by Rahul Vijay and rocked by the Indian international cricketer for celebrations from mehendi to his big wedding day. Stories from Khandala to your screens, read on.

KL Rahul aces his looks as a stylish groom

It is raining kurtas and smiles, we're here to behold it all. His handsome haldi look had him clad in an Anamika Khanna white and ivory kurta set which included a knee-length, stripe textured and embroidered number with a mandarin collar. He wore Aligarhi pants designed by the same designer to look super-ready and chic.

The sun and the man. Perfect together. For Mehendi, the charms of chikankari were explored with the essence of vintage embroideries. An ensemble from House of Kotwara, the sage green kurta designed from tussar silk featured chikankari and zardozi work. French knots elevated the overall feel and look of the monochromatic pieces. KL Rahul wore it with a hand-embroidered waistcoat and linen pants. Dapper boy with sunnies, a cutie with dimples on.

Swoon. One more time, please? Out with the conventional sherwani, in with a kurta, the 30-year-old wore an unfussy knee-length embroidered kurta which was layered up with an asymmetrical jacket decked with the intricacies of chikankari and jaali floral embroidery which was teamed with an Aligarhi straight-fit pants and shawl, all by Anamika Khanna couture. To accesorise, the groom's off-white ethnic attire, a Victorian necklace with emeralds from Amrapali Jewels and a pair of mojaris were fitted in.