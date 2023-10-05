What is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wearing? Decoding her unique black embroidered floor-length coat look

Bollywood has its treasure trove full of fashionably fabulous actresses who are known for their ability to always make a splash with their fashion statements. One such diva who recently made a sort of fashionable comeback to the ramp during Paris Fashion Week was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Luckily for us, the classy Ponniyin Selvan: II actress isn’t quite done serving looks as of yet. She also attended the L'Oreal event at the Gateway of India in Mumbai last night, where she left us wanting more with her black ensemble.

So, without further ado, why don’t we get up, close and personal with her classy black, visibly layered outfit to try to decode the talented Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress’ black floor-length and stylish outfit?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked exquisite in a layered outfit

The Dhoom 2 actress made a stunning return to the limelight. Despite her recent absence from the silver screen, this iconic diva has consistently graced us with her bold and avant-garde fashion choices. Last night, she captivated all with her unique choice of attire – a sweeping, black gown boasting an elegantly scooped neckline, a form-fitting bodice, and a flared hemline adorned with the delicate artistry of white floral embroidery that gracefully bordered the fabric. To add an extra dash of allure, the diva elegantly layered this with a matching flowing overcoat. This luxurious garment featured exceptional sleeves, lavishly embellished with intricate white embroidery and opulent beadwork along the edges. The enchanting white embroidery that adorned the lower hem of her coat was a testament to the artisanal mastery that defined the actress’ style.

The stylish Devdas actress further completed her outfit with matching black glossy pumps with pointed toes to give off a uniform vibe to her entire ensemble. Now, coming to the exceptional diva’s accessories. She chose to go the minimalistic route for this one as the talented Bride and Prejudice actress opted for just a pair of sparkly statement earrings and a matching ring to elevate her look. But, it’s safe to say that her decision did pay off well as the main focus remained on her unique and stylish ensemble for the night. Doesn’t she look simply fabulous?

Last but definitely not least, let’s talk about the Ponniyin Selvan: I actress’ hair and makeup game, which was clearly on fleek too. The exceptionally talented Jodhaa Akbar actress chose to leave her hair open but styled it into soft curls which beautifully cascaded down her shoulder while framing her face like a charm. Meanwhile, the star’s makeup look, with mascara-laden eyelashes, shimmery yet subtle eyeshadow, well-framed eyebrows, well-contoured cheeks, highlighted cheekbones, and a bold, dark red lipstick, totally elevated her ensemble beyond compare, don’t you agree?

It’s quite safe to say that the exceptionally beautiful diva is back to take her rightful place in the fashion scenario, and we couldn’t be happier. So, what did you think of her outfit? Comment now, to share your thoughts with us.

