When Janhvi Kapoor paid homage to her mom, Sridevi by wearing her timeless Kanjeevaram Manish Malhotra saree

The bond between a mother and her child is unparalleled, a connection that transcends time and space. When the world lost the iconic actress Sridevi, her daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, felt the void in their hearts like never before. Yet, amidst the profound grief and longing, the Bawaal actress chooses to continue to honor her mother’s memory in the most heartfelt ways, with her stories, memories, and even her fashion choices.

In a recent, emotional tribute, the Dhadak actress paid homage to her legendary mother by donning the OG queen’s timeless pink and white kanjeevaram saree, designed by the renowned Manish Malhotra, at the 65th National Film Awards ceremony where her mother posthumously received the National Award for Best Actress for her remarkable performance in Mom. Let’s take a closer look at this beautiful outfit.

Janhvi Kapoor looked like a reflection of her mother in the saree

Sridevi’s timeless kanjeevaram saree, which the Mili actress chose to wear, was more than just a piece of clothing; it was a repository of cherished memories. Handwoven with meticulous care by skilled artisans, the saree exuded elegance and sophistication. Intricate zari work adorned its borders and pallu, lending it a regal and timeless aura. It was Manish Malhotra, a close friend and favorite fashion designer of Sridevi, who crafted this masterpiece. The saree had been previously worn by the legendary actress at actor Ram Charan’s wedding in 2013, a cherished memory that added sentimental value to the attire.

The Roohi star's choice to don her mother's saree at the National Film Awards was a poignant tribute to Sridevi's enduring legacy. However, she also imparted her distinctive flair to the ensemble. In contrast to Sridevi's original pairing of the saree with a sleeveless blouse and traditional jewelry, the Good Luck Jerry actress embraced a more contemporary aesthetic. She elegantly adorned herself with gold jhumkas and a matching kadha, ensuring that the saree's timeless elegance remained the focal point. Her blouse, featuring cropped sleeves, added a modern twist while preserving the saree's enduring charm.

In fact, the Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl actress’ overall look was a stunning reflection of her mother. She wore her hair down in natural waves, a departure from Sridevi’s signature plait. Furthermore, the Jana Gana Mana actress’ makeup was subtle yet captivating, with well-defined eyes, a delicate blush, a pretty pink lipstick, and a shiny bindi to complete the ensemble. In contrast, Sridevi had tied her hair in her patent plait and favored a more minimalistic makeup look. It’s safe to say that this was a profoundly emotional experience for the Devara actress. It was a moment that not only celebrated her mother’s unparalleled talent but also symbolized their enduring love and bond. This poignant gesture touched the hearts of many, including her sister Khushi Kapoor, and their father, Boney Kapoor, who actually teared up.

This move reminded us all that the love between a mother and her child knows no bounds and endures even in the face of loss. The Roohi actress’ homage to her mother, Sridevi, through fashion was a reminder that some bonds are truly timeless and that, legends never fade away. Are you feeling as emotional as we are? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

