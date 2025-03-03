Who Wore What at Oscars 2025: Halle Berry, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Andrew Garlfield, 10 best looks to witness

The 97th Academy Awards finally took place today, March 3rd, in California, where our favorite celebrities turned heads with their stunning fashion choices. From Selena Gomez and Emma Stone to Olivia Wilde, we’ve rounded up some of the best looks from one of the most talked-about award shows. Let’s dive into the details!

Best dressed celebs at the 97th Academy Awards

1. Cynthia Erivo

Kicking off Oscars 2025 with glamour, Cynthia Erivo stunned in a custom Louis Vuitton gown, crafted from rich green velvet for a sculpted effect. The dramatic design featured a standing flared collar, an off-shoulder silhouette, and a cascading ball skirt, creating a striking red carpet moment. She looked absolutely bewitching in the precisely crafted ensemble, further elevating it with diamond earrings, a bracelet, and emerald rings.

2. Halle Berry

Attending the Oscars as a presenter, Halle Berry embraced the metallic aesthetic in a stunning Elie Saab gown. Adorned with 7,000 mirrored crystals, the dress featured a modern strapless design and a mermaid-style skirt. She completed the look with diamond hoop earrings, layered bracelets, and rings for the perfect finishing touch.

3. Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner brought all-bold vibes to the Oscars, stunning in a custom Miu Miu black dress. She slayed in the deep-neckline ensemble, which featured a classic cut-out design at the center. Adorned with black embellishments, the outfit added the perfect touch of glamour to her look.

Advertisement

4. Robert Downey Jr

The ever-charming and dashing Robert Downey Jr. looked absolutely admirable in his black flared trouser suit. He wore a classic three-piece ensemble featuring a black shirt as the base, paired with a sleek black blazer and matching pants. He completed the look with a perfectly groomed hairstyle and beard, adding to his signature suave appeal.

5. Emma Stone

Bringing old Hollywood charm back to life, Emma Stone delivered an unforgettable fashion moment in a custom Louis Vuitton gown. The plunging neckline sequin dress, with its sleeveless design, beautifully accentuated her physique. Embracing the vintage aesthetic, she styled her pixie hair neatly to the side, with soft front strands in waves, perfectly completing the look.

6. Selena Gomez

For her red carpet look, Selena Gomez once again proved that her partnership with Ralph Lauren is truly iconic. Inspired by Sophia Loren, the actress and singer dazzled in an off-shoulder gown adorned with 16,000 drops of glass and Rosemont crystals. This breathtaking ensemble, crafted with the expertise of 12 artisans, flowed seamlessly to floor length. A platinum collar necklace featuring a 10-carat pear-cut diamond drop pendant added the perfect touch of elegance to her look.

Advertisement

7. Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield looked every bit the charming heartthrob in a sleek Gucci suit. He layered a satin shirt under a perfectly tailored brown suit with matching pants, exuding effortless sophistication. Adding to his suave appeal, he completed the look with tinted sunglasses and perfectly styled hair, making hearts flutter on the red carpet.

8. Elle Fanning

For the 97th Academy Awards, Elle Fanning embodied 1950s glamour in a custom white Givenchy couture dress, designed by Sarah Burton. The exquisite ensemble featured French Lyon lace, silk tulle, and a molded corset, creating a timeless silhouette. A black bow belt cinched her waist, elegantly flowing down to the hem. She completed her look with a statement necklace, adding the perfect touch of sophistication and impact.

9. Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet brought a bold twist to the 2025 Oscars red carpet in a buttery yellow Givenchy suit. The ensemble featured a fitted waist-length jacket paired with loose silhouette pants, exuding effortless charm. Elevating his look, he accessorized with an embellished chain, styled his hair with a sleek, gelled finish, and kept his beard perfectly groomed.

Advertisement

10. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande looked absolutely dreamy in a custom Schiaparelli Spring 2025 couture gown adorned with 190,000 crystals. The strapless corset-style bodice featured a structured flare at the waist, flowing into a crystal-embellished white tulle skirt. Adding to her radiant shine, she accessorized with a dazzling diamond necklace and stud earrings.

These were our picks for the best-dressed stars at the Oscars 2025. From their carefully chosen ensembles to accessories, hair, and makeup, each look came together flawlessly to create undeniable and irresistible fashion moments. This year’s red carpet saw everything from bold statements to fairytale elegance, proving once again that Hollywood’s finest know how to make hearts skip a beat.

Which of these looks was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!