Who wore what for Navratri 2023: From Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon to Janhvi Kapoor

As the bright season of Navratri comes to an end, it's time to take a look back at how our favorite Bollywood divas contributed to the festivities. This year, Navratri provided us with more than just stunning looks; it also provided us with a beautiful parade of flair and elegance. Our fashion-forward celebs left no stone unturned in order to make a statement. From classic ensembles to contemporary twists, each diva showed off her individual style by wearing exquisite ensembles that encapsulated the essence of Navratri. They seamlessly embraced the atmosphere while adding their own touch of elegance in shimmering lehengas and gorgeous sarees. Let's have a look at the looks of Bollywood divas during Navratri 2023.

Katrina Kaif exudes beauty in a red saree

The Tiger 2 actress’ saree was decorated with a lovely assortment of floral motifs, which added to her allure. The intricate embroidery work was expertly completed using pink, green, yellow, and purple threads to produce a vibrant and eye-catching design. Each thread seemed to breathe life from the beautiful floral motifs, displaying remarkable attention to detail. The sleeves' enormous fullness was beautifully fashioned from tulle net, adding a feeling of drama. The gorgeous Parsi gara embroidery that adorned the blouse complemented the look, giving it a traditional yet contemporary feel. Tarun Tahiliani is the designer who provided the Phone Bhoot actress with her exquisite red saree with Gara embroidery. This exquisite saree cost Rs. 1,99,900.

Shraddha Kapoor’s pink lehenga set

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress wowed us in a stunning pink lehenga attire for Navratri 2023. This attractive ensemble includes a blouse, lehenga, and dupatta, each of which offers a unique touch to the overall look. The blouse's deep V-neckline and snug fit on the empire line accentuated Shraddha's lovely figure. The silk organza lehenga had the perfect blend of stiffness and crispness, resulting in a flounce that was both magnificent and eye-catching. The silk organza fabric added a luxury touch to the clothing, making it more appealing overall. Shraddha completed the look with a sheer dupatta with ikat pattern embellishments on her left shoulder. The beautiful floral embroidered lehenga outfit was made by the well-known firm Devnaagri. This stunning lehenga ensemble worn by the Stree actress costs Rs. 68,200 and is composed of quality silk.

Sonam Kapoor’s red anarkali kurta set

The Neerja actress stood out in a world dominated by sarees by wearing an Anarkali kurta combo for Navratri 2023. This Anarkali kurta pair exuded opulence and imperial beauty like none other. The Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actress’ red Anarkali kurta ensemble was glammed up with a gold sparkling embroidered dupatta. She refined the appearance by delicately tucking the dupatta on the left, which cascaded gracefully over her shoulder. The Khoobsurat actress’ Anarkali kurta ensemble was glammed up with a gold sparkling embroidered dupatta. She refined the appearance by delicately tucking the dupatta on the left, which cascaded gracefully over her shoulder.

Rashmika Mandanna’s anarkali set

The Mission Majnu actress’ gorgeous ensemble stole the spotlight at Navratri 2023. She looked stunning in a stunning Anarkali outfit that emanated elegance and grace. Rashmika's beautiful figure was accentuated by the golden ensemble's V-neck and long sleeves. She added a splash of color to her ensemble by hanging her net dupatta over her left shoulder, easily boosting the whole appearance. The elaborate embroidery on this stunning gown added a hint of luxury and grandeur. This ensemble, designed by the legendary JJ Valaya, surely turned heads. However, with a price tag of Rs. 2,45,000, it is undoubtedly one of the most costly garments worn during Navratri 2023 on this list.

Rani Mukerji’s golden organza saree

Rani Mukerji dazzled in a mesmerizing dark golden-colored saree for her latest fashion outing, and she surely stole the show. The transparent and rigid fabric of Rani's saree wrapped her body wonderfully, adding a touch of appeal to her complete look. The sequined border provided some sparkle. But it was the saree's stunning scallop-shaped embroidered details in gold thread that truly made it stand out. Rani Mukerji's saree game was on point, as she neatly pleated the folds to create a stunning form. The finely layered pallu added an elegant finish to her outfit. Rani paired her saree with a similar-colored top with a sweetheart neckline, emphasizing her décolletage.

Kajol shines in a stunning pink saree

Kajol was recently spotted in a truly stunning and classic pink saree with sequin-laden edges and elaborately embroidered borders adorned with beautiful flower embroidery, heavy with sequin and beading. The talented actress paired her lavish saree with a matching sleeveless blouse that has wide straps, and a deep and plunging sultry neckline, laden with heavy sequin and thread work, gold embroidery, with fabulous tie-ups at the back that flaunts charm. The actress' saree's gorgeous and well-tied drape embraced her curves and let her display her stunning figure. Radhika Mehra designed the stunning pink saree.

Kiara Advani’s lime green kurta set

Kiara Advani looked stunning in a lime green chanderi kurta set during the Navratri celebrations in 2023. This magnificent set includes a full-sleeved kurta decorated with beautiful golden thread embroidery, which brings a touch of elegance to the ensemble. The notched V-neck kurta lifted the standard, perfectly balanced by the straight pants that exuded sophistication. Not to mention the silky dupatta Kiara placed elegantly over her left arm to complete the look. This stunning kurta-kurta combo she's wearing is from Saisha and costs only Rs. 19,900 - a deal for such a trendy and sophisticated look!

Kriti Sanon’s pink saree

The Dilwale actress' outfit for the Kalyan Navratri celebration was a masterstroke in ethnic design. The actress wore a baby pink georgette saree with little golden designs that lent a touch of elegance to the ensemble without going overboard with her selections. The enormous golden lotus foil patterns on the pallu's border, however, were the true show stopper. These meticulous decorations gave her a regal air. A similar flowery silk blouse with a multicolored floral pattern complemented the saree. The cap sleeves and delicate gold lace along the borders, as well as the high scooped neckline, added to her overall attractiveness. Masaba Gupta supplied this saree for Navratri 2023, which cost Rs. 18,000.

Malaika Arora’s sheer tissue saree

Malaika Arora complemented her stunning traditional ensemble by wearing a modest gold-toned blouse with a lovely golden saree. This shirt was a stunner with its diamond round neckline, adding a sense of refinement to the ensemble. The blouse's half sleeves were the perfect length, complementing Malaika's overall look. Manish Malhotra designed this gorgeous sheer tissue saree. The saree, blouse, and earrings all worked together to create a stunning and intriguing look.

Janhvi Kapoor in a sheer pink saree

The gifted actress attended Kalyan Jewellers' big Navratri celebrations. This stunning diva went all-in for the star-studded event, donning a stunning pink handwoven tissue saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The stunning semi-sheer drape featured a wonderful feminine aesthetic as well as an attractive but formal touch with a traditional antique gold zari-crusted border that enhances the ensemble and transcends comparison. Furthermore, the stunning actress paired her saree with an unquestionably enchanting gold blouse that had wide straps and a sensual sweetheart neckline. This beautiful blouse was adorned with classic gold embroidery and had an all-around allure that made our hearts skip a beat.

Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

