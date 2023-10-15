Why celebs are crushing on THIS heart-shaped bag? Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan OBSESSED too

As we all know, when it comes to fashion and style, celebrities leave no stone unturned to steal the show and are often at the forefront of setting trends. One notable trend that has gained immense popularity in the fashion world, for celebs, is their love for lavish arm candies.

From bags, and watches to jewelry, these lavish accessories serve as status symbols and make a bold fashion statement that sets them apart from the crowd. Most recently, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were spotted carrying heart-shaped sling bags by US-based brand, Alaïa Coeur.

Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan nail the heart-shaped bag style

While Sonam Kapoor's bag came with an adjustable strap, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen sporting it with her brunch date look but, in black and attached chain.

As we all know, Sonam Kapoor never fails to incorporate luxurious accessories into her looks effortlessly and she did it again at a launch event in Mumbai. She made a statement in a classic white dress but what managed to steal our attention was her red heart sling that cost approximately Rs 1 Lakh. It clearly makes for a cult bag with staying power.

One can see in the photo below, it is clearly not a conventional silhouette for a bag. While it can make an obvious companion to any event, the crossbody bag with a curved compartment resembles the outline of a loosely sketched heart and it looks BOMB.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a style icon in her own right, was also spotted sporting this chic crossbody bag during a brunch date with Saif Ali Khan. The unique heart-shaped outline of the bag is a testament to Kareena's penchant for all things trendy and how!

Why are celebs crushing over this bag?

This bag has become an instant winner! It will fit in your day-to-day essentials like lip balm, mobile phone, AirPods etc. Clearly, it is the fashion moment of the month/year as it is one of those pieces that just make a girl smile— and a perfect blend of whimsy and romance to T.

Selena Gomez makes it a striking arm candy that complements

In the West, Selena Gomez wore this cutest heart-shaped bag at an event in Paris last year. The Lose You to Love Me singer sported it with a 1960s-inspired co-ord set and we are in LOVE with her look.

What is your take on this season's fashion favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!