Wondering what to wear for a formal dinner? Check Malaika Arora's jumpsuit with bold collar extension

Malaika Arora is recognized for her daring tinkering with diverse silhouettes especially when it's about fashion. The paparazzi captured her looking extremely lovely in an ensemble with a distinct and eye-catching shape. As we look closer at her fit, it's evident that Malaika's fashion selections are usually on point.

The Moving In With Malaika fame can put off bold outfits with ease. Her outfit this time displayed her adventurous style and confidence. So keep scrolling for more information on her most recent fashion statement.

Malaika Arora in black and white jumpsuit

Malaika Arora knows how to dress to impress, and her most recent jumpsuit had us drooling. This was no ordinary jumpsuit; it had a special twist that drew our gaze. The top of the jumpsuit was pristine white with a wide flap collar.

The top also had long sleeves with cuffs, lending it a classy and refined appearance. Moving down to the lower half, the high-waisted pants with a V shape cut-out at the waistband seized the limelight. The Dabbang 2 actress looked beautiful in this unusual jumpsuit, displaying her fashion sense and proving her willingness to try new looks.

Malaika Arora’s sophisticated accessories

The Pataakha diva knows how to elevate an outfit to the next level with proper accessories. She accessorized her jumpsuit with a huge pearl top on her ears and went all out with eye-catching black collar extensions that were the focal point of her ensemble.

These collar extensions offered a striking and one-of-a-kind aspect to her entire outfit, highlighting her daring fashion choices. She finished the ensemble with a pair of black heels with a pointed-toe box and a pencil heel, which gave her an extra sense of confidence while also lengthening her shape.

Malaika Arora’s pretty glam game

The Happy New Year fame's makeup game was once again on point with a matte finish base, which provided her face with a flawless and even complexion. Her eyes were the focal point which was elegantly emphasized with smoky black eye makeup. Malaika chose a blush pink tint to bring a natural flush of color to her cheeks, giving her a fresh and bright shine.

The diva’s daring choice of crimson lipstick, finished her look flawlessly. Malaika opted for loose waves that were casually done with a center parting.

Malaika Arora is a great style champion in the realm of fashion since she understands how to slay in both attire and make-up.

The jumpsuit with a classy color combination, along with the addition of the collar extension, makes the perfect case for formal dinners.

