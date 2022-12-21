World Saree Day 2022: 10 of Janhvi Kapoor's sarees that led to a dreamy spectacle this year

Fashion is what we all do best, especially in December, don't you think? There's a cherry on the top detail that makes this season of weddings and festivities a little too special. What are we getting at? It's World Saree day. As worshippers of this time-hallowed attire and we who are always on board as inspiration-savers, let us look at its triumphant cycle through Janhvi Kapoor's 2022 ethnic looks. The Bollywood actress's style has carried a magical dollop of elegance and lusciousness in equivalent measure. So here we are, to give you tips on how to don the chicest looks with the only front-runner (sarees) we love.

Janhvi Kapoor is a desi doll and here are 10 looks to behold

A note to the sun: We're as ready as you are to shine ASAP. Will our fascination for yellow ever wane? Tanya Ghavri styled Janhvi in a Manish Malhotra saree which consisted of a white embroidered border and teamed it with a sleeveless blouse and blue jewellery. We need that colour dose to add more fun to your curveball-like desi style.

A dreamy print ahead. To mirror the Good Luck Jerry actress's look for a daytime occasion, get this tropical printed Anita Dongre set which is inclusive of a sequin, beaded, and tassel embroidered saree and a sleeveless blouse. Treat it to a vibrant pair of chaandbalis and that's how you put in the ace factor.

Subscription expired: No-shine and plain black sarees. Your renewed subscription can totally be the talk of the town that is if it is a sheer saree. Opt for the best from Manish Malhotra. Janhvi's saree was sparkle-fuelled with classic thread art and the flower-patterned outfit also included a sleeveless lace embroidered blouse. Accessorised with drop earrings. Love it or loveee it?

Simplified: A look for a reception night. Glow all-out in an Atelier by Amreen Sandhu design. The saree spice you need (wink, wink). The Mr. And Mrs. Mahi actress dressed up in a pre-stitched embroidered saree and a handcrafted blouse. From rhinestones, and pearls to sequins, there's so much here to give your look an opulent status. The cat is definitely out of the bag now, earrings that look up to the minute are finally here.

Too red to resist. Flatter your heart with this ravishing find. Curated by Manish Malhotra, styled by Tanya Ghavri, and showcased gorgeously by Janhvi Kapoor. This monotone, classic chiffon saree isn't just lightweight but also glam-to-wear as the embellished border and plunging neckline blouse look flawless. Style it with jewellery like rings, mini drop earrings and if need be, a clutch for a lit look.

Enticing all day long. Look green for good in a saree by Mahima Mahajan. Janhvi's sequin embroidered and printed saree can be worn with a strappy coin-like embellished blouse. Wear them precious pearls for earrings to reach a phenomenal style destination.

The kind of sublime reference we want to take 101 advantage of. It's blue and so majestic, what's not to be swayed about? The Gunjan Saxena actress's traditional look featured a Raw Mango saree with a broad border amped up with zari work and a plain blouse. Kiss artificial flowers goodbye and wear a fresh gajra. Enhance the appeal of your look with jhumkas and a bindi.

It would be an understatement to say we’re cent percent interested in this look. Get that glitzy glam in an Itrh saree and co-ordinated blouse with crystal embellishments. How sexy is the plunging neckline blouse? Don't let the shine dull out so pump it to two levels higher with circular earrings.

Some green flags never change. This ethnic look was styled by Meagan Concessio who chose a Monika Nidhii ensemble. From sequins, beads, and intriguing patterns, Janhvi's look was colour and statement-rich. Jhumkas are calling and we're leaning gleefully into its charms.