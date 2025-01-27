Yami Gautam adds a party-ready twist to business fashion in a black blazer and skirt set worth Rs 1,21,500

The actress Yami Gautam has made a blazing comeback to the spotlight after becoming a mother, with her new movie Dhoom Dhaam. And, boy, was she worth the wait! Yami put her best fashion foot forward in a striking co-ord set while promoting her film and proved once again that she just knows the magic to steal the show—be it for acting or killer style. So, let's take a closer look at her outfit!

She picked an elegant single-breasted blazer from the shelves of designer Dhruv Kapoor, which she wore over a plain black top in a casual manner. There was evident sophistication in the blazer, with its sharp notch lapels and front button closure. But what suddenly rendered it a complete stunner were the round patterns scattered throughout the fabric—its surreal bold minimalism elevated the blazer from simple to stunning, making it a standout piece.

Yami paired it with a straight black skirt featuring the same embroidered circular designs as the blazer, tying the outfit together seamlessly. Clean lines, soft embroidery, and a monochromatic color palette comprised Yami's ideal combination, giving her an aura of elegance and style in a chicly understated manner. She posed in an outfit that was polished yet held an artistic edge. The cost of the outfit? ₹1,21,500.

To complete her look, Yami opted for a pair of sleek black pointed-toe heels, which added sophistication and refinement to the entire ensemble. These heels were simple yet spoke volumes, as they did not overshadow her co-ords—proving that sometimes, less is more. For accessories, she chose the classiest luxury staples: golden earrings that brought a touch of glamor to the table. And guess what? She finished her blazer outfit with a spectacular diamond ring, hinting at elegance and adding another layer of luxury to the whole outfit.

Advertisement

In terms of makeup, Yami was bold and sultry. Her eyes were smoky with thick kohl, creating a striking contrast against her simple outfit and bringing in a dash of drama and intensity. A brown lipstick rounded out the look, filling her lips with a rich, natural color that balanced her bold eyes. Blushed cheeks and arched brows softened the overall look, making her appear fierce yet feminine. As for her hairstyle, Yami went for a textured ponytail, giving it volume and movement—just right for a promotional event.

Yami Gautam's impeccable styling was on full display, with every detail—from her co-ord set to her accessories and makeup—carefully selected to create a sophisticated yet contemporary vibe. Dhoom Dhaam Wedding just got a whole lot more exciting with this level of style!

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam looks oh-so mesmerizing in her traditional blue organza kurta set paired with statement earrings