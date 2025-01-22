Yami Gautam looks oh-so mesmerizing in her traditional blue organza kurta set paired with statement earrings

Amid extravagant glam, Yami Gautam is known for her simplicity. Her fashion choices are always a beautiful amalgamation of traditional charm and modern style. Recently, the actress wore a blue kurta set with delicate detailing. This simple outfit was perfect for her mesmerizing appearance. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Yami Gautam took to her social media handle to leave everyone awestruck with her effortlessly elegant look. The organza blue kurta set was designed with half-sleeves and a V-neckline, with the motifs placed at a deliberate distance from each other. Infusing more traditional elements, the dress had intricate lace at the edge of the sleeve. The loose-fitting kurta ensured a relaxed fit and style ending at the mid-calf, perfect for a not-over-the-top look.

The kurta was perfectly styled with loose pants, structured details at the hem, and an organza dupatta that she carried over her shoulders. The dupatta was adorned with dangler elements at the edge. This minimally aesthetic kurta, set against a blue backdrop, also featured multi-colored details like pink and yellow to add a youthful charm to her appearance.

Her accessories were all desi, the right inspiration for oxidized lovers. The statement oxidized earrings, reaching just slightly above her shoulder, highlighted her ears, and tied her whole look together.

Enhancing her flawless charm, the Dhoom Dham actress decided to layer her skin with perfectly blushed cheeks, eyeliner, and brownish-toned lipstick. It was all subtle. Her hair was left open and tied in a side partition, drawing attention to her facial features.

Finally, to amp up her appearance, the actress wore beige toe-ring heels, and that’s it—she was all set to make our hearts flutter.

Yami Gautam is not someone who likes over-the-top styling. She always prefers a minimal and elegant appearance, and that’s what we love about her a lot. As her upcoming movie is soon to be released, we can’t wait to see how the actress will charm us with yet another promotional look. We are eagerly waiting.

