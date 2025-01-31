Yami Gautam serves bossy look in wine-color pantsuit worth Rs 28,800; a classy office-wear addition

Yami Gautam has got that charm that doesn’t need an over-the-top styling to make an impact. She’s known for her effortless grace that she carries with a minimal style—nothing less than a high fashion statement. After capturing our hearts with her traditional look, the actress is back again with her classy boss babe look in a pantsuit, and it’s the perfect office wear to add to your wardrobe. Let’s take a closer look at her attire.

Gearing up for the promotion of her upcoming movie, Dhoom Dhaam, the actress has served another stunning look. The wine-colored pantsuit worth Rs 28,800 covering her body from top to bottom gave all the CEO vibes. The single-breasted blazer with full sleeves and tie-up details exuded modern charm. Also, the fitted details hugged her body.

Just like typical days, you’re sitting in front of your wardrobe trying to find the perfect office wear for the day, then it’s time to add some classy pantsuits, and in a dark color, it’ll be like a cherry on top.

Following her blazer, Yami Gautam decided to pair it with the matching color trousers. The trousers with a slight flare silhouette, ensured a dash of comfort to her stylish look.

Enhancing her promotion ensemble, the style icon decided to accessories her wine-colored fit with the shiny golden accented oversized stud earrings. Her earrings grabbed the same attention as her outfit, and it was all she needed for a well-accessorized appearance.

The soft makeup glam on her face was undoubtedly enchanting. The subtle base of concealer and foundation added a flawless finish, whereas the rosy blush glow, smudged kajal, light shade eyeshadow, and glossy lipstick added the understated charm.

All set to charm us with her bossy look, the actress decided to leave her open. Parted in side and styled with loose waves, her open hairstyle let the strands graceful on her face. The other side was kept back to highlight her facial features.

So girls, next time when you have an important meeting to deal with, channel your inner Yami Gautam energy—simple, elegant, and impactful. Her latest look also serves as a reminder to add some classy formal pieces to your wardrobe now.