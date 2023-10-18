Yay or Nay? Bhumi Pednekar's full-sleeved jacket and thigh-high side slit skirt ensemble is purple perfection

Bhumi Pednekar has finished the promotional campaign for her recently released film Thank You For Coming with a bang. It was during the movie promotions, that the actress served up major fashion goals, leaving us speechless with her beautiful ensembles. Bhumi easily mastered every outfit, whether it's a beautiful one-piece or a stunning three-piece combo. Only recently, the actress was clicked when she stepped out in the city, and as always, her exquisite elegance grabbed attention. Let's take a look at what Bhumi donned in her most recent outing.

Bhumi Pednekar serves fashion goals as she steps out in a purple co-ord set

Bhumi Pednekar was recently seen wearing a stunning purple jacket that drew a lot of interest. This stunning garment had a large flap-like collar, which added drama to her style. The jacket had broad sleeves, which made her look fashionable.

While the jacket design was simple, it was the unusual zip that stole the entire show. The zip was placed at the bust line, providing a strong centerpiece, and the upper and lower areas of the zip were left open, adding to the intrigue.

Pednekar took her purple fashion fiesta to the next level by matching the gorgeous purple jacket with a basic high-waisted purple skirt. This co-ord set was a stylish match made in heaven, oozing elegance and charm. With its thigh-high side split displaying just the perfect amount of flesh, the skirt gave a touch of appeal. Bhumi finished off her appearance with black pointed-toe heels, which added a touch of refinement to her entire look.

Yay, or Nay?

This style was undoubtedly distinctive, but there was one detail that didn't quite work for us: the jacket's front zip clasp. Unfortunately, it appeared to be a fashion faux pas rather than a beautiful addition. It's critical to ensure that every part of a co-ord set appearance compliments each other.

While the purple co-ord set was stunning, the location and style of the jacket's zip didn't quite work. It is critical to pay attention to these elements in order to achieve a coherent and aesthetically attractive overall style. As Fashion is all about experimenting, even the most daring decisions may go wrong.

However, despite the jacket’s front zip clasp, Pednekar put on her best foot forward and served some major fashion goals with her daring sartorial choices.

