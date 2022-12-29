Year-Ender 2022: Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Janhvi Kapoor: 10 swimsuit hits for beautiful beach days

Swimsuit fans, hello there! Nothing feels better than getting reunited and all for the talk of 2022 that showed swimsuits are famous despite what the trend cycle may coax us to hop on to. Celebrities made splashes in wonderfully sexy and stylish swimsuits and now we just hate to sign off the year without taking fine lessons from their looks. May 2023 be as ultra-spot-on as you keep playing around with monokinis to two-piece bikinis and all things beachy-best. Here are the looks by Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Jahnvi Kapoor that didn't try hard to please us.

10 Celeb-approved swimsuits for the holiday season

Anushka Sharma The monokini that knows it well. Ask what? Everything a beach babe loves. Get your winner from the label Flirtatious. The Sultan actress's day out on the beach featured a single piece that was layered up with a high-low, cover-up which had stripes and tassels as its main features. She styled it with gold accessories and a straw hat.

Katrina Kaif Colourful gems. Neon looked great once again on the summer style chart and the Phone Bhoot actress's bikini is a solid slay. In all of colour-blocking goodness, her bralette and high-waisted bottoms were teamed with a see-through white shirt. Make basic look not-so-basic, a classic shirt deserves all the love.

Ananya Panday A statement-making secret: You need prints. Give it a shot as the Liger actress, who wore a co-ordinated bikini set with a halter neck bralette and criss-cross patterned bottom. Plus, you could use a bit of warmth from your favourite pants in the dead of cold season chills. Accessorise with a charm-adorned chain, stacked bracelets, and black sunnies.

Deepika Padukone Welcome back, metallic magic. Polish up your beach style with a well-fitted monokini. Taking storms to the next-level with her looks for Pathaan songs, this Norma Kamali sleeveless and tank top-style ensemble consists of a scoop neckline front and back. Give it all the gold with accessories like hoop earrings.

Sara Ali Khan A drool is totally in session. The Atrangi Re actress also famous for her quirky style sported a vertical and multi-coloured stripe-printed bandeau bikini combo from Flirtatious. Don't you think the more prints the better? Her circular earrings are just too gorgeous.

Disha Patani Now she's a pro. The Ek Villain Returns doesn't necessarily wait for a beach to roll out a fire-some look. She who loves sheer and plunging neckline outfits was also spotted in a monotone black bikini set. It's the tie-up detail on both that gives it a risqué-r, hotter finish.

Shanaya Kapoor Blues, begone? Definitely not the ones we see here. In a very matchy-matchy mood, the Bedhadak actress was seen in a cut-out bikini set from Flirtatious. The one-shoulder aqua blue cropped number consisted of a cut-out and was paired up with a bottom. Hoop earrings and sunglasses accesorised her look. Just the Dubai days and daze we need.

Priyanka Chopra Don't mind us checking on your happy pool behaviour, PC! You will be seeing perfection here. The White Tiger actress chose a checkered printed bikini. Such big go-to hoop earrings have become. Where are your sunnies? Never give up on unfailing accessories.

Sharvari Wagh A worthy addition to your beach look. Who said a bikini set alone is all the chic? Stand out in a see-through and two-toned dress which was the eye-catching piece here placed over the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress's monotone yellow ACK beachwear. Do you have accessories in mind? Wear them nicely!