Year-Ender 2022: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others who gave in to dramatic style energy

This year, we saw many Bollywood celebrities dabble with experimental fashion, unconventional silhouettes and dramatic outfits. Many celebs went out of their comfort zones to try and ace out-of-the-box looks. Regardless of whether the look worked or not, the Bollywood celebs sure garnered a lot of attention with their eye-catching, extravagant ensembles. As the year 2022 comes to an end, here’s looking at celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, and others who embraced OTT dressing, and left us in awe of their looks! Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra served a stand-out look in a Robert Wun dove gown that featured dramatic, white ruffles over a black body-hugging gown. The black gown with a deep plunging neckline accentuated her curves, while the white asymmetric ruffles added to the voluminous, dramatic flair. Not many can pull off such an over-the-top look, but Priyanka Chopra does so effortlessly. She tied her hair back in a top knot, with a few face-framing tendrils left out. Her diamond and emerald statement necklace looked stunning with her black-and-white outfit. Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista, and the actress never fails to leave fans mesmerized every time she steps out. Her red carpet looks over the years have been exemplary, and her look at this year’s Red Sea International Film Festival was also no exception! She sported a custom ruby red Rami Kadi structured gown which features a dramatic silk satin cape with exaggerated sleeves. She simply styled it with a statement diamond necklace, and tied her hair back in a neat bun. Her OTT look gets a huge thumbs up from us! Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone didn’t shy away from making a fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival this year. She served one stunning look after another, however, the one look that garnered the most attention was this orange avant-garde look from Ashi Studio's Spring 2022 couture collection. The orange gown had a plunging neckline, with a one-shoulder dramatic draped detail with a trail attached behind. Complementing the bright orange look of her chic outfit were emerald green earrings by Farah Khan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her Cannes 2022 red carpet outfit, a custom Gaurav Gupta couture gown. Aishwarya’s shimmery sculpted pink gown had a mermaid silhouette, with a shell-like structure on the back that added to the dramatic flair of her look. The actress’ side-swept hair enhanced her glamorous look. Her makeup was on point with a black winged liner, dewy look and glossy pink lips. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde attended the screening of Top Gun: Maverick during the 75th annual Cannes film festival, and for the occasion, she wore a soft pink Maison Geyanna Youness ball gown. The highlight of her outfit was the numerous pink feathers on the huge skirt, while the strapless bodice had a structured look. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail with a middle partition, and was seen in minimal jewellery, and just wore dangling earrings. Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi was recently seen in a head-to-toe blue look as she donned a mini dress by Nicolas Jebran. The satin dress looked oh-so-glamorous, and had a plunging neckline. What made the look stand out, though, was the exaggerated power shoulders, the gathered sleeves and the asymmetric hemline. She paired the dress with matching stockings and boots, and completed the all-blue look with matching jewellery. Kiara Advani

Think black gowns are basic and boring? Kiara Advani is here to prove otherwise! The actress set Instagram on fire after she shared her black-gown look for an award ceremony this year, and it was far from basic. The daring, bold gown from the label Gauri and Nainika had a plunging neckline, a risqué thigh-high slit, backless design and a long trail. What made her look dramatic was the statement ruffles on the skirt. Her messy wavy hair looked amazing with the black gown, and the actress simply accessorized with a statement diamond necklace. Which of these looks did you love the most? Let us know in the comments below!

