Year Ender 2022: Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday: 7 Celebs who proved THIS halter neckline trend is so chic

Another December, another round of appreciation posts for sartorial adventures that were given shots by your celebrities. The year 2022 was a very flattering one that became the very talking point about what was risqué. From cut-outs to the naked trend that became much-beloved over the months, these still are what people like you and us get instantly curious about. Here's our very own wrap-up party of a very noted neckline trend, the halter neckline designed in criss-cross patterns, that earned love by Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, and other actresses.

7 Actresses who swore by the phenomenal criss-cross halter neckline trend

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Back to the buzz of the colour-blocking trend. Paint yours red and pink but with a glam twist. The Yashoda actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in a ribbed long-sleeved top with a criss-cross halter neckline which was teamed with pink high-waisted and flared pants from Attico. Round it off with gold accessories for a fabulous date look.

Deepika Padukone Firestorm! That is what she was up to over and over again with this trend. We saw it get famous in her promotional archives for Gehraiyaan. All added to the tradition by Shaleena Nathani who gave her an Alix Nyc bodysuit which was combined with Levi's x Deepika Padukone denim pants. Casual but sexier. Now *drum roll* for this look, please? Our favourite one! Milo Maria faux leather red knee-length dress which had a plunging and a criss-cross halter neckline. We would literally wear this to every date and never get bored. Where's the lie that you will be the best dressed with this inspiration? The Pathaan actress looked sultry in a David Koma ribbed dress which was a blast to look at with cut-outs, thigh-high slit, and a criss-cross halter neckline. Grab accessories like black lace-up pumps and gold earrings to conclude your look.

Bhumi Pednekar In honour of sparkle season, let's be the star of the night as a party-goer. The Badhaai Do actress was styled by Rhea Kapoor in a Rami Kadi metallic gown which was teamed with Dolce & Gabbana ankle-strap heels. Our screen seems to be on fire, thanks to the criss-cross and plunging neckline. Now, that's how a hottie poses!



Ananya Panday Triple take alert! Feel that chic you need in dresses and a top all from a girl who never fails to be the talk of the town. The Liger actress's recent story is the red carpet and colour-blocking one similar to Samantha's that had her dressed up in a Laith Maalouf gown. Styled by Meagan Concessio, bet by this when you want to leave your midriff bare, flaunt a thigh-high slit, and criss-cross neckline that extends to add to a train. No tying that halter neck? Yes, just making some drama happen. Not all ensembles are the same and that's why you need fresh ideas. For the most stylish night, opt for a Room 24 midi dress. Would you look for more when there is a thigh-high slit, ruched detail, midriff cut-out, and a criss-cross neckline? We mean, is there anything more drool-some? Style it with jewellery and pointed-toe pumps. Here's where it all started. Her top from Tiger Mist was green worn to perfection with a criss-cross halter neck neckline, and a front tie-up which was complimented by a cut-out. Slay it with brown leather pants and boots as Lakshmi Lehr gave an example here.

Janhvi Kapoor A mermaid in 2022 looks green but too alluring. Here's a saucy one from the Mili actress who was styled by Tanya Ghavri in an Amit Aggarwal embroidered neon gown. It is what dreams are totally made of with the criss-cross neckline and midriff cut-out. Keep your look free from heavy accessories, and work some sparkles with rings.



Kiara Advani Two is a team! We've never felt so comfier and hotter, to be honest. The Govinda Naam Mera actress rocked two trends and the frame couldn't get better. This is ace, Ki! She wore an Atsu jumpsuit which consisted of a checkered printed criss-cross pattern and attached to it was the blue denim. It looked casual and edgy with the triangle-shaped earrings.

