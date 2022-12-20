Year-Ender 2022: Dior to Balenciaga: Drool-some handbags Nora Fatehi owns and their big price tags

There's no denying how swiftly celebrities get noted for their sartorial growth. December is the ultimate party month and so we use this very opportunity to cheer for all style stars who have successfully taken a moment and more to register certain looks in our memory throughout the year. Nora Fatehi, the name that holds credit for trending and foolproof looks is also appealingly the one who made the FIFA World Cup 2022 audience dance along to her beats recently. No one did it like the Garmi dancer dressed in two outfits for her on-stage opening and finale performances. It was a glory of tasseled royalty.

Through the days passed by of watching her attentively, we were well-schooled that bags are a forever accessory. Micro in size or massive, some call it an obsession, and the rest a need to embrace. Our opinions have only re-shaped and we now know that no bag is a worthless add-on. Everyone who needs one or two, take a look at all the handbags that made us see 'style goals' in these.

Nora Fatehi's fabulous handbags that received approvals in 2022

Dior for days She's taken a liking to these thrice and more this year from a party to an International trip. Spotted earlier this year in a beach location, Nora decked up in a warm fleece jacket that layered up her casual outfit. To this, her Rs. 3,18,352.65 handbag packed a flawless punch with its cannage stitching, logo charms, and a quilted finish. A polka princess dress is here and so is the bag of our dreams. The best bag can come in a small package and definitely not disappoint. Her one-shoulder Gauri & Nainika tulle dress was teamed with t-strap stilettos and a mini Lady Dior bag which was curated from latte lambskin. Christmas-ready, aren't you? The bombshell at every party, Nora aced her look in a lace embroidered Gucci co-ordinated skirt and corset top set which she paired up with a matching black Dior bag. How many mini cutesy bags are a lot to own, anyway?

Chic sounds better with Chanel If you're one for an outstanding look, make a stunning gesture in a midi dress from Alice McCal. Coloured in mint and powered by pockets and gold embellished accents, the Jehda Nasha actress accessorised one of her OOTDs with pointed-toe pumps, earrings, and a white handbag which is also a big favourite of hers in 2021 that costs approximately Rs. 6,78,447.50. Give yourself the gift of a classy brunch or date look with this sling bag that also has a flap, a quilted structure, a gold chain strap, and a single curved handle.

A Dolce & Gabbana diary Guarded gorgeously by a stupendous handbag, the O Saki Saki dancer rocked a luxe casual look that was built on a crew-neck corset tee and distressed denim blue pants that were styled on a gold level with a belt, pointed-toe pumps, and an embellished box bag all from the roof of the same brand. It makes for an expensive purchase with just the gold-tone handbag priced at Rs. 5,639,70. Keep your party and wedding guest look winning on the go with this striking colourful rhinestone-furnished accessory which also includes a mix of the black and gold strap.

The Power of Prada Ain't no sunshine without this glam queen. Steal the sparkle this Santa season with this charming leather-made mini tote bag with a triangle logo, and double handles, from the Italian luxury brand. The crystal-embellished bag is available for Rs. 3,33,544.96 and is a key game-changer that compliments and adds a fun touch to your one-shoulder, body-hugging, plunging neckline, and corseted monotone party dress.

The best always, Balenciaga. Bags that create the shine you desire is something of a treasure-worthy buy, do you agree? While you add all things great to your party style rotation this month, consider a body-hugging Atelier Zuhra mirror-work gown with sheer sleeves and a high-neck with a mini train. Aastha Sharma kept the glam of the 30-year-old's rolling with the grey hourglass handbag designed from suede calfskin and decorated with rhinestones. This Made in Italy bag worth Rs. 4,83,689.42 consisted of a studded magnet closure and single handle. Nothing says polished and pretty as a black handbag. Bring perfection to your going-out look with Rs. 2,56,473.85 croc-effect accessory from Cristóbal Balenciaga's brand. The monotone bag looks glossy and has an arched shape. Get to some extra wins by styling it with your co-ordinated skirt set, little black dresses, mini skirts, and more.

Judith Leiber, a joyous feeling. Sarees are doing beyond nine-to-four fashion jobs this wedding season and a clutch with these will only nail your game. Nora's desi look in a Falguni Shane Peacock see-through and embellished saree made for an opulent watch with jewellery and Judith Leiber's Rs. 6,27,227.89 embellished clam clutch beautified with silver and champagne-tone crystals.