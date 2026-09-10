Alia Bhatt brings out the many sides of personal style in Levi’s® new campaign

Alia Bhatt is back with Levi’s® for the second chapter of its Behind Every Original campaign, titled Many Ways, One Original. This time, the campaign looks at originality through the different sides of a person — the moods, experiences, influences and moments that shape who they are.

The campaign takes a simple approach to personal style: there is no one way to dress or define yourself. Alia is seen in different silhouettes and styling moments, showing how the same wardrobe can work across different moods and occasions. From relaxed denim looks to more styled outfits, the campaign makes a case for having fun with fashion and finding what feels like you.

One outfit shows Alia in a denim-on-denim look, with a structured strapless denim corset paired with matching wide-leg jeans. Gold jewellery and black strappy heels add extra glamour.



On the other hand, the dark blue wide-leg Levi’s jeans with a burgundy ribbed sweater and a brown leather jacket give a very polished look.



At the heart of the campaign is the idea of a personal “mixtape” — a mix of sounds, memories, places and experiences that come together to create an individual. The brand follows Alia through different everyday settings, with each one bringing out a different mood and expression of her style.

What makes the campaign feel relatable is that it does not try to put Alia into just one fashion box. Instead, it celebrates the fact that women can be many things at once and their personal style can change with them. As Alia puts it, there is no single way to express yourself, and different fits, pieces and looks can come together to create something personal and lived-in.

With Many Ways, One Original, Levi’s® moves beyond the idea of denim being just one classic look. And with Alia fronting it, the message comes through naturally: being original does not mean having one signature style — it means having the freedom to be different versions of yourself.

Speaking about the campaign, Alia Bhatt said, “We’re all made up of so many facets, shaped by our varied experiences, the things we love, the people we meet and the places we discover along the way. In a way, it’s a bit like a mixtape, every song adding something different to who we are and who we become. I love that this campaign celebrates all those different sides of us and the many ways they come together to make us who we are. There’s no one way to express yourself. You can play with different fits, pieces and looks to create something that feels personal, lived-in and uniquely yours.”

The latest Levi's® collections are available across stores nationwide and online at www.levi.in.

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