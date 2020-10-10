10 Autumn skincare tips you should swear by explains dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu

Dermatologist Dr Nivedita Dadu explains how you could take care of your skin in 10 simple steps. Check it out

Autumn is the most divisive season. It is the time for changing leaves, warmer clothes, and cooler days. During Autumn, we need to change our eating habits, working lifestyles and so our skincare routines. As soon as the temperature drops, Skin tightness, dryness, and seasonal breakouts can be very common in the changing season. A hot summer has bestowed its mark upon our face with pigmentation from excessive tanning, travel-induced dehydration, and inflammation and the sudden drop in temperature can impact the way our skin performs, looks and feels. During autumn months impairment and fragility of the skin barrier is the most common thing which can manifest as symptoms of dryness, sensitivity and a lacklustre look. When temperatures suddenly change and in windy and cold weather, our barriers become damaged and the pollution and other external aggravators penetrate deeper into the skin and can cause inflammation, sensitivity and redness.

Here are the 10 tips one can follow for healthy skin during Autumn:

1. As temperature drops, humidity levels also drop and our skin loses its moisture to the dry air around us. So, during Autumn, Switch to a more moisturising cleanser that can help to hydrate parched skin and support the skin’s barrier to help protect you from the damaging effects of the cold weather. It also helps to wash away the dead skin cells, without leaving skin feeling tight or dry.

2. The fundamental key to keeping the skin clean and free of accumulated dirt is cleansing morning and night. Skin’s natural cell turnover process creates debris on the upper layers which need to be removed before applying any other products, as this can affect the efficacy of future key ingredients penetrating the skin. Cleansing also increases the blood flow and aids elimination of toxins so don’t rush it.

3. Exposure to the heating and harsh, bracing winds during the autumn can lead to dry skin So, hydrate your skin always. For hydrating use a Hyaluronic acid.

4. Retinol is great for plumping and smoothing skin. Use retinol on your skin, retinol should always be followed up with a good SPF. It increases cell turnover, regulating oil flow and improving the appearance of pigmentation.

5. The biggest mistake you can make is not wearing SPF in Autumn. Our skin can be damaged by UV rays all around the year. Use a mineral-based SPF for its lightness, breathability, ocean-friendliness and ease of use.

6. Changes in the weather, humidity levels and temperature during autumn can sometimes cause many skin problems. So always use a mask that includes Clay and Seaweed Extract, which can help draw out impurities, calm spots, and exfoliate your skin.

7. Add Vitamin C To your skincare regime. Vitamin C works effectively in the colder months and helps combat SPF rays that aren’t fully blocked by your sunscreen. It is also good for skin pigmentation, which helps to boost collagen production resulting in a brighter complexion.

8. Use a lip Moisturizer and Eye Creams.

9. To keep your skin’s protective barrier hydrated during the autumn season, indulge in a creamy body butter with must-have winter skin ingredients like strengthening shea and cocoa oils.

10. It is always important to complement an autumnal skin routine with a nutritional and seasonal diet with skincare regime. During this season, eat lots of squashes, like butternut and pumpkin, that are rich in beta-carotene that helps to aid cell renewal, normal skin function and collagen production.

Inputs by: Dr Nivedita DaduRenowned Dermatologist, Founder & Chairman of Dr Nivedita Dadu's Dermatology Clinic

