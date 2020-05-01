10 beauty benefits of yoghurt for both skincare and haircare

Easily accessible in any kitchen, yoghurt has a lot of skincare and haircare benefits when used topically. Find out

Yoghurt also is known as Dahi in Hindi, has a lot of benefits when it comes to the skin and hair. It is filled with probiotics and good bacteria that work wonders. We’ve all heard people using it as a home remedy for years now. But it does more than just one thing when it comes to skincare and haircare. So, here are the 10 beauty benefits of yoghurt:

1. Moisturizes skin

Yoghurt is filled with essential fats of milk that work as a great moisturiser for the skin. It nourishes the skin to make it soft and supple. You can apply it directly to your face or mix it with a spoonful of honey if you aren’t a fan of the texture and smell.

2. Natural Exfoliator

Yoghurt is filled with lactic acid which is why when scrubbed over the skin, it works as a great exfoliator. It gently scrubs off the dead skin cells to leave your skin looking clean and moisturised.

3. Keeps acne away

While being a great moisturiser and exfoliator, it is not harsh on the skin which helps in dealing with skin issues like acne. The high amount of zinc in yoghurt also helps in preventing acne.

4. Works well on dark patches and pigmentation

Filled with lactic acid and probiotics, it is one of an ancient remedy to get rid of skin pigmentation and dark patches.

5. Reduces dark circles

Yoghurt’s anti-inflammatory properties help in getting rid of dark circles while also reducing puffiness. If you’ve had a sleepless night, you now know what to grab in the morning!

6. Helps in treating skin infections

If you are prone to getting allergic skin reactions or even ringworms, the soothing properties of yoghurt will help you. It is filled with probiotics and good bacteria which helps in reducing the effects of skin infections.

7. Remedy for sunburns

A sunburn is essentially a patch of skin damaged by the harmful UV rays of the Sun. Applying yoghurt on these areas will help soothe the pain and irritation while also making sure that it does not leave a mark.

8. Conditions hair

Just like the skin, yoghurt conditions the hair to bring the moisture back to the dry hair cuticles. It conditions the hair to make it more manageable.

9. Reduces hair fall

Yoghurt is filled with vitamins that work well to deal with problems like hair fall. It nourishes the hair follicles from within and reduces hair fall.

10. Reduces dandruff

With its anti-fungal properties, yoghurt helps in getting rid of dandruff which is essentially a kind of fungus that develops on the scalp. Scrubbing yoghurt on the scalp can help reduce it.

While yoghurt is beneficial, we'll suggest you do a patch test before trying it out.

