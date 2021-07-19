10 Beauty essentials every woman must pack when she is travelling

When we are travelling, we all prefer to travel light so that we do not have to deal with a lot. However, when it comes to women, no matter how much we try we just cannot travel light. We have to keep our skincare and intimate hygiene products handy all the time. But how can we decide what to carry and what not? Well, to make your life easier, and your trip a lot more fun, we have listed down a few beauty essentials that are extremely effective, high-quality, and travel-friendly so that you can travel light, and at the same time have everything that you require. These products are something you must add to your shopping cart right away before you start packing for your trip.

Clean & Clear Morning Energy Lemon Face Wash

Carrying a face wash for your trip is extremely important. Even though hotels provide soaps and shower gels, using anything foreign on your face is not a very good idea. This face wash is specially formulated with menthol, soft bursting beads and a refreshing fragrance. The special ingredients create a cool, tingling sensation on your skin that really wakes you up and makes you feel energised, while thoroughly cleansing your skin.

Price: Rs.134

Buy Now

Garnier Skin Face Serum Sheet Mask

While you are chilling in your hotel room at night after a long day, put on a sheet mask to ensure that your skin stays hydrated. The quality of water is different in different places and it might dry up your skin. The charcoal sheet mask will detoxify and purify your skin, the light complete sheet mask will give you bright and glowing skin, and the sakura white sheet mask will reduce dark spots and give you a pinkish glow.

Price: Rs.232

Buy Now

Pilgrim Niacinamide+Alpha Arbutin Skin Clarifying Serum

Carrying a serum with you anywhere you go is vital since serum is a very important part of every skincare regime. You certainly cannot miss out on this step. This serum is enriched with niacinamide which strengthens the skin barrier, controls excessive sebum and promotes production of skin-supporting ceramides, and alpha arbutin that evens out skin tone by fading hyperpigmentation and spots caused by sun exposure. It blocks excessive melanin production to reveal ultra-bright skin.

Price: Rs.586

Buy Now

Pilgrim Retinol & Hyaluronic Acid Lift & Firm Serum

If you have mature skin, then you must carry this retinol and hyaluronic acid serum. Retinol fights the signs of aging and brightens dull and tired looking skin. It has powerful antioxidant properties that protect against environmental damage. Whereas, Hyaluronic Acid increases the moisture content of the skin and plumps it for a firming and lifting effect.

Price: Rs.586

Buy Now

Dot & Key Depuffing Under Eye Cream

When you are on a work trip or an adventurous trip, your sleep cycle might go for a toss. Lack of sleep may cause dark circles and puffy eyes. Hence, you must always carry an under-eye cream. This under eye cream is enriched with coffee cherry, hydrating hyaluronic acid and calming rosehip oil. It targets all eye concerns to revive lost perkiness. It reduces dark circles, eye puffiness, eye wrinkles, and perks up dull, weary eyes to restore its dewy look.

Price: Rs.995

Buy Now

Bare Body Essentials Hydra Glow Gel

You must always keep a face moisturiser handy no matter where you are going. This moisturiser is made from a non-oily, gel-based formula for smooth and shiny skin. Formulated with moisture boosting ingredients like Green Tea and Batula Alba, it extracts the skin and keeps it dewy fresh. The other hydrating ingredients prevent water loss.

Price: Rs.359

Buy Now

Bare Body Essentials Sunscreen Gel

We simply cannot express just how important sunscreen is in your everyday life and it is even more important when you are travelling and out in the open most of the time. You must keep sunscreen in your handbag all the time. This sunscreen gel has a broad spectrum and is enriched with vitamin E that will add a radiant glow to your skin. It protects, soothes and moisturises the skin and will also easily fit into your handbag, making it a great option when travelling.

Price: Rs.394

Buy Now

Sanfe Intimate Spray

Carry this intimate spray with you while travelling and make maintaining intimate hygiene easier than ever before! This intimate spray freshens up the intimate area by rebalancing the pH, checking bacterial growth, and nourishing the skin. It is enriched with 100 percent natural extracts of aloe vera, tea tree oil, and witch hazel that nourish and protect the skin. It also resists overgrowth of bad bacteria that are responsible for acne breakouts and foul smell.

Price: Rs.175

Buy Now

Sirona pH Balanced Bamboo Intimate Wipes

These intimate wipes are super handy especially if you are on the go or travelling. These bamboo fibre wipes are enriched with aloe vera, neem, tea tree oil and lavender oil, and they help stop odour before it starts and will help you feel fresh all day long. You can use them in intimate areas including under arms, breasts and vagina. They are hypoallergenic and pH balanced, and will provide upto 24 hours of odour protection.

Price: Rs.175

Buy Now

PeeBuddy Reusable Pee Urination Device

Women are not blessed with the ability to stand and pee which makes them more prone to bathroom-borne diseases. These disposable pee funnels are a knight in shining armour for every woman who dreads using a public washroom. These funnels let women pee while standing up and are especially handy when you are hiking, camping or travelling in trains and flights for work or leisure.

Price: Rs.209

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion