10 Easy eye makeup products from Indian brands

Your eyes say more than words ever could so it is important to give them an expressive and dramatic look.

If you are a makeup enthusiast, I am sure you are well aware of how integral eye makeup is. I mean your eyes are your most prominent feature and your eye makeup will determine how your overall look actually looks like. Your eye makeup enhances the inner beauty and when done correctly, it can significantly uplift any look and make one feel more beautiful. But it is no piece of cake to get your eye makeup on point. It is a complicated process that requires patience and a little bit of artistic skills. But we have got your back! These products from Indian brands will make your eye makeup process easier and give your eyes a bold and dramatic look.

SUGAR Cosmetics Arch Arrival Brow Definer

Your eyebrows play a great role in determining how the overall eye makeup is going to turn out. This brow definer will match your hair colour perfectly and make your eyebrows sharper and more defined. It is super easy to use and you can effortlessly fill your eyebrows and shape them. It is long-lasting and lasts upto 12 hours.

Lakmé Absolute Kohl Ultimate The Gelato Collection

Bright and vibrant colours are the makeup trend this summer. These liners come in 8 vivid colours just like a gelato ice-cream. They are deliciously-hued and will glide effortlessly on your skin, giving your eyes a bold and summery look. They are water-resistant and smudge-proof and will give you a chance to reinvent your makeup the way you want.

Forest Essentials Charcoal Black Gulaab Khaas Kajal

If you are someone who needs to wear kajal daily then I am sure you know the importance of this product. Now you can upgrade your daily eye makeup routine with this luxury ayurveda kajal that is crafted from fresh rose petals, natural oils and ghee. It is creamy and highly-pigmented and is known to soothe and relieve eye strain.

Vega Premium Eye Lash Curler

Long lashes signify beauty and grace. The most common and effective way to get instant long lashes is by curling them. This eyelash curler is super easy to use and provides an efficient grip. It gently hugs your eyelids and curls even those tiny lashes at the corner of your eyes without accidentally pulling away.

SUGAR Cosmetics Uptown Curl Lengthening Mascara

Mascara is literally the easiest way to get thick and long lashes in no time. This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it also boosts the growth of your natural lashes, is suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

SUGAR Cosmetics Eye Dared You So! Metallic Eyeliner

We have already established how vibrant and eye-catching colours are the makeup trend this season. This bold metallic liquid eyeliner will provide you with a unique effect. It is available in 6 popping colours and is long-lasting and waterproof. You can use this liner to create a winged look, a floating crease or a graphic liner look.

Kiro Long Wear Brightening Eye Shadow Stick

Every woman loves to give her eyes a glittery and dramatic look, but let’s face it, not all of us are professionals. This eye shadow stick will make your makeup process easier and give you dreamy eyes. It is easily blendable, lightweight and water-resistant. To top it all, it is enriched with vitamin C that repairs and regenerates skin cells, and mango seed oil that tightens and firms your skin.

Nykaa Just Wink It! 12 in 1 - Eyeshadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette consists of 12 bold and versatile shades that will create the perfect glow. The colours in the palette are designed to give your eyes a confident and alluring look. It comprises semi-matte, shimmery and matte shades that will match any outfit and suit any occasion.

Ruby's Organics Luna - Quick Set Liquid Eyeshadow

This quick-drying liquid eyeshadow is available in a number of vivid and attractive colours. It is made using organic and natural ingredients that also takes your skin care into consideration. It blends effortlessly and will provide you with a rich and glamorous look in no time!

Kama Ayurveda All Natural Makeup Remover

Removing your makeup before you go to bed is extremely important. However, not all makeup removers are safe on the eyes. This all-natural makeup remover is enriched with jojoba oil, olive oil, castor oil and shea butter. It removes all traces of makeup without over-drying or stinging. It is designed to be non-irritating, hydrating and soothing.

