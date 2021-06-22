10 Essential tips to take care of your skin while working from home suggested by expert

During the prolonged work from home, we have to manage a lot including strict deadlines and household chores. Amid all this, our skin gets easily damaged and starts to show several issues. So, Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Harini Nataranjan from Stylecraze, shares skincare tips to pamper it while working from home.

Work from home has its perks. You can wake up a little late, enjoy your morning cuppa in peace, and save the time spent on commuting. This is when you can start showing some TLC to your skin and tweak your routine. But it is easier said than done! Juggling between household tasks like cooking and cleaning, attending meetings and conference calls, and running after deadlines leaves you with no time to pamper your skin. But worry not, here are 10 easy ways to ace your skincare game while working from home exclusively shared by Harini Natarajan, Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Stylecraze.

Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate

Water hydrates the skin cells and flushes the toxins out of the system that makes your skin look dull and lifeless. It also helps nutrients reach your skin easily, gives it a boost of radiance, improves skin tone, and maintains skin elasticity.

Cleanse And Exfoliate

Even if you are not stepping out, your skin needs regular exfoliation and cleansing. Daily cleansing keeps your pores clean and controls excess sebum, acne-causing bacteria, and blackheads. Exfoliating twice a week helps eliminate the dead skin cells and impurities clogged in the pores and tones your skin.

Moisturise Often

Apart from hydrating your body with plenty of water, it is important to nourish your skin with a moisturiser. Moisturisers lock in moisture to keep your skin supple and smooth and protect it from free radical damage and environmental aggressors.

Use Sunscreen

It is important to use sunscreen even when you are indoors. While window glasses usually block UVB rays, the UVA rays can still penetrate them and affect your skin, leading to skin damage. Also, constant exposure to blue light from electronic devices can cause pigmentation and premature ageing of the skin.

Try DIY Face Packs

There is nothing more satisfying than slathering a face pack on your skin and relaxing on your couch. You can use ingredients like Multani mitti, mint, cucumber, turmeric, gram flour, lemon, honey, banana, tomato, sandalwood, rose water, and aloe vera to whip up refreshing face packs at home. These ingredients help address various skin issues like dullness, tan, pimples, blackheads, oily skin, etc.

Indulge in Face Massages

A relaxing face massage after a stressful day in front of the laptop screen seems like heaven. Invest in good facial oil and a jade roller to get a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home. Facial massages can help improve blood circulation, drain the lymph nodes, and stimulate skin cell turnover to make your skin look youthful and glowing.

Show Some TLC o the Under-Eyes

The blue light from laptops and phone screens tends to cause free radical damage to the skin, leading to under-eye dark circles, shadows, and wrinkles. The market is flooded with a wide range of under-eye packs that give the delicate skin around your eyes a boost of hydration.

Eat Sensibly

What you eat shows on your skin. Include lots of antioxidant-rich, vitamin-rich, and mineral-loaded fruits, vegetables, and pulses in your diet. These superfoods help nourish your skin from within and impart a youthful glow to it. Also, cut down on sugar to control excess sebum and breakouts and help improve your skin’s overall texture and health.

Incorporate Workouts into Your Daily Routine

Working from home and sitting on the couch for long hours can make you sedentary. Hence, it is important to move around to keep those muscles working. Do a quick 10-minute workout every day to boost your energy levels and prep yourself for the day ahead. You can do cardio, yoga, meditation to release stress which affects the skin badly.

Fix Your Sleep Cycle

Lack of sleep shows on your skin, especially around your eyes. Sleep deprivation may lead to acne breakouts, dull skin, premature ageing, and hyperpigmentation. Hence, it is important to fix your sleep cycle. Make sure you get 7 to 8 hours of proper sleep every night.

