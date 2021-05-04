10 Everyday beauty products that you need for a natural makeup look

Ditch the dramatic makeup looks and get into the natural look bandwagon with these everyday beauty products.

If you are a follower of the fashion world or even slightly aware of what is going on, then I am sure you know that the natural look is all the rage now. Celebrities and fashion influencers are all ditching the over the top magnetic looks and are now opting for natural looking makeup that you can wear everyday. The key to make your makeup look like real, natural skin is to make sure that your skin is hydrated and plump before you start with your makeup application. The following products are a must-have if you are a beginner to the makeup world or if you want to keep your everyday look natural yet enticing.

The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing foam

The primary step to every makeup routine is to first deeply cleanse your face. This cleaning foam from The Face Shop is formulated with rice bran that thoroughly removes dead skin cells. The foaming cleanser is deeply moisturising and helps restore bright skin complexion and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth.

Bella Vita Organic Anti Ageing Face Serum

Applying a face serum after cleansing your face will keep your skin hydrated and will give you a dewy looking makeup with a smooth texture. The face serum locks in the skin’s moisture, and soothes and moisturizes the skin without making it greasy. It is enriched with glycerin, rosehip oil, hyaluronic acid and shea butter. It also helps in fighting acne, reducing pigmentation and blemishes.

Lakme Peach Milk Moisturizer Body Lotion

You can also skip the serum and use a moisturiser instead. Applying this moisturiser on your face and body right after you take a shower, will lock in the moisture for 12 hours to give you soft, glowing skin. It easily absorbs into the skin and is infused with the goodness of milk and peaches. It intensely nourishes the skin and protects it from any kind of sun damage.

Lakmé Absolute Blur Perfect, Makeup Primer

It is absolutely essential to use a primer before you start with your makeup. This makeup primer will give your makeup a flawless finish. It is made from a waterproof formula and creates the perfect base for makeup and helps it stay on for longer. The primer’s silky blur formula instantly brightens primes, softens blemishes and pores. It makes the perfect canvas for your makeup.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation

You can apply foundation either before your after using the concealer. It is important to make sure that your foundation matches your exact skin tone and is not lighter. A lighter foundation will make your face and neck look uneven which can be a disaster. Blend the foundation with a makeup sponge. Maybelline New York Fit Me Foundation with SPF 22 will provide a matte finish and keep your skin hydrated.

Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer

Move on by applying a thin coat of this concealer under your eyes in an upward direction. Pick a shade lighter than your foundation. You can also cover the pigmentation around your lips and nose. This Maybelline New York Fit Me Concealer will give you a natural looking makeup that will not fade throughout the day.

Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal Twin Pack

Every makeup is incomplete without a kajal. Apply kajal on your waterline and give your eyes a slightly dramatic look. Kajal makes your eyes look bigger and brighter. It will hide puffiness and give you a fresh and glamorous look. This Lakme Eyeconic Kajal is waterproof and is made with a smudge-proof formula that lasts upto 22 hours. It is super easy to use and makes a convenient choice.

Lakmé Absolute Face Stylist Blush Duos, Pink Blush

Applying blush will brighten up your skin and give it a natural-looking glow. Everyone loves rosy cheeks! Apply a layer on the apples of your cheeks and on your nose. This lightweight blush from Lakme Absolute blends like a dream and gives a seamless and glowy look. It will add a radiance to your face and enhance your makeup.

Lakmé Lip Love Chapstick, Strawberry

Since, we are opting for a more natural look that you can use everyday, you may ditch the lipstick and go for a lip balm instead. This strawberry chapstick will provide you with soft and supple lips in no time. Crafted from a super moisturising formula, it will keep your lips moisturised for upto 22 hours. It is SPF 15 which means that it will protect your lips from the harmful rays of the sun and prevent any sort of darkening and pigmentation. It will prevent your lips from drying or flaking and regain its original texture.

Garnier Skin Naturals, Micellar Cleansing Water

Let’s all agree that removing your makeup is much more hectic than actually doing it. This micellar water will help you get rid of dust, dirt and make-up from your skin without leaving behind any residue. It is extremely hydrating and feels refreshing and gentle. Enriched with cleansing molecules called Micelles, it attracts make-up and other impurities, lifting them away from your pores just like a magnet, leaving you with clear skin.

