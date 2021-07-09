10 Feminine products that are going to change your life for the better

Apart from the everyday beauty and skincare products, women also need to maintain their intimate hygiene. So here we have 10 products every woman must own in order to remain healthy and happy.

Women now fear no one and are definitely not to be messed with. They effortlessly juggle between their professional life along with their domestic responsibilities. Feminine hygiene is one such necessity often neglected while keeping up with their busy lifestyle. Poor personal hygiene can be one of the reasons behind skin infections and stomach problems. Hence, your personal hygiene should be on top to keep yourself healthy. Not only adult females but also teens should know the importance of personal hygiene. Maintaining good personal hygiene will help you avoid problems like abnormal vaginal discharge, vaginal dryness, unnatural odour, vaginal infections, and long-term fatal diseases including cervical and ovarian cancer. Hence, here we have a list of products that can literally save your life.

Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup

Menstrual cups last for years, making them a cheaper and an eco-friendly option. Every woman dreads that time of the month as it can put a stop to a lot of the activities. But with these menstrual cups made from ultra-soft material, you can now go about your normal day without any worry. They are spill-proof and leave no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. You can now have a comfortable and secure period every month!

Sanfe Intimate Lightening Serum

Say goodbye to all sorts of discoloration with this intimate lightening serum. Made from natural extracts of lemon, mulberry, kojic acid, and moringa oil, this serum protects the skin of the intimate area from bacteria, fungus and free radicals. It effectively treats dark spots, acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and skin discoloration due to friction in the intimate areas.

Sanfe Intimate Spray

Now maintaining intimate hygiene is much easier than before! This intimate spray freshens up the intimate area by rebalancing the pH, checking bacterial growth, and nourishing the skin. It is enriched with 100 percent natural extracts of aloe vera, tea tree oil, and witch hazel that nourish and protect the skin. It also resists overgrowth of bad bacteria that are responsible for acne breakouts and foul smell. This spray makes a great option when you are travelling.

Sirona Natural Intimate Wash

Washing your intimate area daily is extremely important in order to keep the infections at bay. Since our intimate areas are extremely sensitive, it is not advisable to use harsh soaps with chemicals on it. Hence, this intimate hygiene wash is designed to meet the needs of your intimate parts gently. It has all natural exotic ingredients like olive oil and oud oil to soothe irritation and help maintain the natural pH balance keeping your intimate area odour free and fresh.

Sanfe Natural Intimate Wash

This lavender and chamomile intimate wash is crafted with a 3-in-1 formula that prevents bad odour, skin irritation, and itching. It contains tea tree oil which is known for its natural soothing and healing properties. It helps in the gentle cleaning of your vagina. The lactic acid formulation ensures an ideal vaginal pH level while the aloe vera also helps in maintaining pH balance and looks after your all feminine hygienic needs naturally.

Sanfe Bikini Line Trimming Razor

When we shave our bikini area it is very important to be extremely vigilant and careful. Nicks and cuts can be really painful and a bad-quality razor can cause infections. Hence, this razor is a good option. Unlike other razors, it does not remove hair from the roots, which means you can feel clean and natural at the same time. It removes stubborn and coarse hair from the bikini area in a smooth glide without causing any harm.

Sirona pH Balanced Bamboo Intimate Wipes

These intimate wipes are super handy especially if you are on the go or travelling. These bamboo fibre wipes are enriched with aloe vera, neem, tea tree oil and lavender oil, and they help stop odour before it starts and will help you feel fresh all day long. You can use them in intimate areas including under arms, breasts and vagina. They are hypoallergenic and pH balanced, and will provide upto 24 hours of odour protection.

PeeBuddy Disposable Female Urination Device

Women are not blessed with the ability to stand and pee which makes them more prone to bathroom-borne diseases. These disposable pee funnels are a knight in shining armour for every woman who dreads using a public washroom. These funnels let women pee while standing up and are especially handy when you are hiking, camping or travelling in trains and flights for work or leisure.

Sirona Herbal Period Pain Relief Patches

Now you can get through your period without having to worry about the dreadful cramps with these pain relief patches. These herbal pain relieving patches containing menthol and eucalyptus oil will help you deal with muscle pain and joint pain, and will give you instant relief. They are great in relieving period cramps and can be used on your lower abdomen, lower back, legs, joints, and muscles. Make your periods much easier and exercise away without a worry!

Sanfe Intimate Hair Oil

We all know the soft and amazing feeling that a freshly-shaved vagina gives. However, isn’t it too annoying when it starts feeling like a cactus after two days? This is when this intimate hair oil will come to your rescue! It is enriched with papaya that acts as a natural conditioning ingredient that softens the hair area. It reduces hyperpigmentation, cleanses the hair follicles and rejuvenates the skin. The essential oils help in reducing razors burns, bumps, ingrowth and normalises oil secretion in pores.

