10 Lip care products and tips that will LITERALLY save your dry, chapped lips

Remember the last time you got excited over the hottest beauty sensation - shimmery lip balms and the classic Baby Lips (that still sells like hot cakes in the markets)? Well, the world of lip care has come a long way since we finished middle school, and we know that part of skincare is majorly overlooked by many. Have you noticed that using only a lip balm is never enough and any regular moisturiser just doesn’t do the job quite as well, especially if you have dry, chapped lips?

Why do your lips need special care?

The skin on our lips is much thinner and delicate than the skin on any other part of our body. This makes them extremely sensitive and prone to dryness, cracking, flaking and peeling, especially due to exposure to harsh sun rays, cold and dry winds, humidity and pollution. Our lips also do not have sebaceous glands like the rest of our skin, which means they cannot produce their own moisture and keep themselves hydrated - which is the biggest reason for us to take extra care of them!

What products should you look out for?

When it comes to taking care of your lips, you should ideally be just as extensive as your skincare routine. Apart from the obvious advice to drink adequate water, not pick at your dry lips or keep peeling them off, you should look for products that exfoliate, deeply hydrate and moisturise, and provide SPF protection. Seems like too much work? Don’t worry, we found some of the best ones and did all the research for you!

Check out these essential products and tips you should know about if you truly want supple, luscious (and honestly, just comfortable) lips!

Tip #1 - Yes, your lips need to be exfoliated too!

The best way to get rid of the current flakiness at hand is to scrub it away! Exfoliation is important to restore the natural softness of your lips and neutralise discolouration. Please note that you must not use lip scrubs too often or directly on dry lips - always hydrate them before you scrub, otherwise you may be leaving them even more compromised. Check out these rejuvenating lip scrubs with natural ingredients -

Bella Vita NicoLips Lip Lightening Scrub Balm

₹ 379.00 – Buy Now.

Khadi Essentials Luxurious Ayurvedic Strawberry & Beetroot Lip Scrub

₹ 349.00 – Buy Now.

Dot & Key Lip Polish Choco Mint Exfoliating Sugar Scrub

₹ 350.00 – Buy Now.

Tip #2 - Additional tools

You can use special tools designed to enhance the process of exfoliation for your lips. However, you must be very gentle with this tool, and be sure to use an emollient such as virgin coconut oil or a lip scrub before you utilise it. Check out this lip exfoliator made of soft silicone that is gentle on your lips but a sure-shot way to get rid of the flakiness! It can also help improve blood circulation in the area, which will improve the lip texture and make them look naturally plump!

Xilago Silicone Lip Exfoliating Tool

₹ 215.00 – Buy Now.

Tip #3 - Overnight treatments can work wonders!

If you want to save your seriously chapped lips, lip masks are a must to give your pout intense and deep moisturisation! This overnight leave-on treatment mask with hyaluronic acid helps to protect your lips from dehydration in the long run and Vitamin C works as an antioxidant. The concoction of shea butter, manuka honey, coconut oil and castor oil provide intense moisturisation and slough away dead skin cells, and the added benefits of lingonberry and turmeric oil act as lightening agents!

Dot & Key Lip Plumping Sleeping Mask

₹ 355.00 – Buy Now.

Tip #4 - Use good lip balms

Lip balms are one such beauty product that everyone is familiar with. They are versatile, easy to carry, fun to apply and can be used any time! You should look for lip balms such as the following ones which have natural ingredients, that are the perfect blend of effective emollients to keep your lips soft and supple, and are free from petrochemicals or artificial fragrances that can further dry your lips out.

Forest Essentials Luscious Lip Balm - Sugared Rose Petal

₹ 695.00 – Buy Now.

SUGAR Cosmetics Tipsy Lips Moisturizing Balm

₹ 199.00 – Buy Now.

The Natural Wash Ayurvedic Herbal Lip Balm

₹ 209.00 – Buy Now.

Tip #5 - Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate!

If your lips constantly look and feel like they are screaming for your attention, give them that extra care by using lip butters with essential oils that hydrate and moisturise deeply to prevent chapping. Lip serums provide extra benefits when tackling dryness - the molecules are much smaller in serums, which means they can penetrate deeper into the skin than other products, and repair from deep within, giving your lips a naturally fuller look!

Olvedic Lip Serum - Advanced Therapy

₹ 160.00 – Buy Now.

Himalaya Herbals Natural Moisturising Lip Butter

₹ 120.00 – Buy Now.