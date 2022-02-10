10 Makeup cosmetics under Rs 1000 that can be used by amateurs and professionals

Applying makeup is no less than learning a form of art. It requires patience, creativity and talent. Acing the makeup game is not everyone’s cup of tea but definitely something that a lot of young girls would love to learn. With reels and creative content raging on social media, makeup videos make a great part of the entire bandwagon. Learning makeup is not a piece of cake but a good start will definitely lead you somewhere. Here, we have a list of the best makeup products that are so easy to use that even amateurs with limited makeup products can ace any makeup look with ease.

RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick

This lipstick is a dream come true for all the lipstick lovers! It comes in five popping shades which means that you literally need to only invest in one lipstick instead of buying 5 different shades. This cruelty-free and vegan lipstick glides smoothly on the lips and stays put throughout the day without flaking. It also moisturises the lips and does not let them dry.

Price: Rs.549

NY Bae Almond Oil Infused Foundation

Don’t know how to get your foundation right? Worry not! This easy almond oil infused foundation stick has got you covered. It comes in various shades so that you can choose the shade that matches your skin tone the best. The full-coverage, waterproof formula offers a totally matte finish that lasts for up to 12 hours. You can use this stick as a medium to full coverage foundation and also as a concealer.

Price: Rs.175

Lakmé Rose Face Powder With Sunscreen

Applying sunscreen before you start with your makeup is quite an integral step. Now you can skip this step with this face powder. This rose face powder is enriched with real rose extracts and will protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun. It is super easy to use and will control the oil balance for hours.

Price: Rs.152

Maybelline New York Hypercurl Mascara

Long lashes are definitely the way to go! Mascara is literally the easiest way to get thick and long lashes in no time. This mascara features special bristles on the mascara brush that can reach the lash line up to the tips. It coats every lash from root to tip in a single flick. What makes this mascara our top choice is that it is ophthalmologist tested, suitable to wear with contact lenses and can be worn all day long.

Price: Rs.298

Swiss Beauty MakeUp Fixer

When you spend hours doing your makeup you would obviously want it to last long. This makeup fixer is going to ensure that your makeup stays put. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin E, this makeup fixer will keep your makeup intact as well as hydrate and refresh your skin. This lightweight and oil-free setting spray will ensure that there is no melting, fading or need for a touch up.

Price: Rs.164

Miniso Makeup Brush Set

Using the right brushes will play a very big role in deciding how your makeup is going to turn out. As a beginner, if you are not aware of which brushes to buy, then this makeup brush kit will have you all sorted. It consists of all brushes ranging from blush brushes to contouring brushes, you will find all you need in this diverse set.

Price: Rs.252

NY Bae 3 in 1 - Foundation, Concealer and Compact Cake

Doing the base correctly might seem a little complicated to the newbies. Hence, this 3 in 1 formula can be used as a foundation, a concealer and a compact powder. You just need to blend this powder well and all your 3 main steps are covered. It provides an easy and long-lasting blend that gives a natural look.

Price: Rs.180

Maybelline New York The Colossal Liner

Getting the wing right is already a stressful task. It gets even more stressful when you have to do it using a liquid liner. This liner is easy to apply and dries up within seconds of application to give you 12 hours of long-lasting finish. The tip of the liner is designed to prevent mistakes while application and smoothly glides to give a clean, nice finish.

Price: Rs.265

RENEE Makeup Removing Balm

Removing the makeup is just as important as applying the makeup. But makeup removal can be a tedious process. This super luxurious makeup removing balm is extremely gentle on the skin and removes the makeup with extreme ease without leaving behind any residue. Made from a balm to oil formula that dissolves even the most stubborn makeup right from the pores.

Price: Rs.225

INSIGHT Primer 3 In 1 Oil Free

Primer is an integral step in the makeup process although a lot of beginners might choose to skip it. This oil-free primer works wonders on all skin types. It fills in fine lines and smoothen wrinkles and also reduces the look of the pores. The 3 in 1 formula not only primes but also protects and moisturises the skin. It will provide you with a smooth and flawless base.

Price: Rs.250

