10 Makeup tips to flaunt those dark circles like the real deal

Here's to embracing yourself and all that you have with the help of only a few beauty products. Repeat after us: dark circles and puffy eye bags are perfectly normal. Turn on that selfie option!

When you wake up feeling flawless, you promise your Instagram a picture with the caption, "I woke up like this." Have you ever done something like this before? What about days when you see those dark circles settled comfortably on your skin? Dark circles appear for several reasons, including lack of sleep, dehydration, smoking, aging and others. Using makeup to conceal dark circles isn't the best long-term solution.

A few months ago, Tik Tok users introduced a trend that emphasised on using makeup products to enhance their dark circles and puffy bags. They hoped that by doing so, people would be able to accept and embrace their features rather than concealing them with concealer. If you want to wear them loud and comfortable, we have a simple makeup look for you to try. You will not be using any makeup to highlight your under-eye bags or dark circles. A small amount of moisturiser will do the trick for you.

Step 1: CTM (cleansing, toning and moisturising) is a must.

Step 2: Use your fingertips to scoop out the hush and smear it on your eyelids.

Step 3: Apply lip gloss onto your lids to give a translucent touch to your lids.

Step 6: Curl both your lashes with waterproof mascara.

Step 7: Get a spool to comb your eyebrows. Eyebrow powder/ pencil can be used to fill gaps.

Step 8: Dust a blush on your cheeks for a flushed look.

Step 9: Use a lip liner to define your lips.

Step 10: For your lips, pick a lipstick/lipgloss of your choice.

Voila, you’re ready!

Have you tried this beauty trend, yet? Let us know in the comments below.

