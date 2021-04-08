10 Products on Amazon that you should not miss out on

Make your life easier and efficient with these super affordable products available on Amazon that you should not miss out on.

The ongoing scenario has caged a lot of us in our homes and even though we want to get the best services for our hair care and skin care, going to a parlour or a salon is just not feasible and maybe even a little risky. But we have got you covered! Here, we have a list of 10 beauty products available on Amazon for your hair and skin that will make staying at home fun and productive. You must add these products to your cart right away!

Philips BHH880/10 Heated Straightening Brush with Thermoprotect Technology

Now styling your hair will be as easy as combing them with this Philips heated straightening brush. The Thermoprotect technology ensures that an even temperature is maintained which in turn minimises the heat damage. This Keratin infused brush will make your hair smooth, shiny and completely frizz-free in absolutely no time.

Price: Rs.2796

The Moms Co. Natural Vita Rich Under Eye Cream

Have a meeting early in the morning and you have not been able to get enough sleep? Now at least pretend like you got sleep with this under eye cream. Enriched with Chia Seed Oil, Coffee Oil and Vitamins B3 and E, this cream helps reduce fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. It also comes with a massage roller that will soothe your eyes and give you a fresh look.

Price: Rs.356

The Man Company Pedicure kit

Don’t have the time to get a pedicure done? We have got your back! This pedicure kit will give you a salon-like experience and results at the comfort of your home. It will cleanse, exfoliate, treat dry heels, nourish and soften your foot. The kit contains an antiseptic foot soak, a foot massage scrub, a foot massage cream and a foot softening mask.

Price: Rs.199

Charcoal Activated Tooth Whitening Powder

Now attain the perfect smile with this tooth whitening powder. It contains natural, non-toxic charcoal that will quickly lift stains without damaging your teeth or causing sensitivity. You just have to simply dab a little charcoal powder onto your teeth, use one brush stroke to spread the formula and it will effortlessly whiten and polish your teeth.

Price: Rs.189

Beauté Secrets Detangling Hair Comb Brush

If combing your hair is a pain, then this detangling hair brush will be your saviour! It is designed with multi-height bristles and alternating rows that will untangle the most stubborn knots. It will strengthen and smoothen your hair and will minimise any kind of breakage and damage.

Price: Rs.249

Urban yog Acne Pimple Patch

These pimple patches are made with 100 percent hydrocolloid that will protect the infected area from dust and bacteria and absorb pus and fluids for faster healing. It will also reduce acne scars, acne swelling and inflammation. These patches are waterproof and breathable and can also be worn under your makeup.

Price: Rs.348

The Face Shop Real Nature Daily Glow Masksheet Combo (Pack Of 10)

Give yourself a soothing and relaxing experience with these masksheets from The Face Shop. This combo consists of 10 face masks with different ingredients and properties that will rejuvenate your skin and give your face a luminous glow. It is super easy to use and gives results in 15 minutes.

Price: Rs.500

Swiss Beauty Eyebrow & gel Eyeliner

Achieve your dream eyebrows in just one simple stroke with this eyebrow and gel eyeliner. Made from a creamy water-resistant formula, this gel will give your eyebrows an intense colour and a sharp shape that will last an entire day without smudging. To top it all, it is oil-free and highly pigmented.

Price: Rs.254

Omved BREATHE EASY Cold & Sinusitis Therapeutic Eye Mask & Eye Pillow

If you experience trouble sleeping due to your clogged sinus, then this natural eye-mask inspired from Ayurvedic principles will provide you relief by clearing your sinus and helping you breathe easily. It also soothes headache, migraine, cold and cough. This life-saving mask will help get rid of puffiness and tired eyes.

Price: Rs.1490

Bio-Oil (Specialist Skin Care Oil)

This versatile skin care oil will not only hydrate and tone your skin but will also reduce stretch marks and scars caused due to pregnancy, surgery, injury, acne or aging. It is extremely rich in vitamins and essential oils, and is proven to give the best results. Its non-greasy and quick absorbing formula makes it our favourite skin care oil.

Price: Rs.306

