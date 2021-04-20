10 Self care products that you need when life is getting too much

After all that we have been through since a year, we all deserve a little self-pampering.

We all have gone through an absolutely dreadful last year and just when we thought things were falling in place, it all seems like a terrible deja vu that we do not want to be a part of. With all of us stuck at home most of our times, and sitting in front of the laptop screen 12 hours a day, our health has taken a drastic turn. We have forgotten how to look after ourselves and keep ourselves healthy. Apart from staying fit and healthy we also need a loving dose of self-pampering every now and then. Here, we have a list of 10 products that will take your self-care game up a notch.

mCaffeine Coffee Mood Skin Care Gift Kit

This is for all the coffee lovers out there! You can now make coffee a part of your skincare regime with these products from mCaffeine. The kit contains a face wash, a face scrub, a face mask and a body scrub. The coffee-infused products will elevate your senses with a zesty aroma. These products have many benefits like exfoliation, skin smoothening and polishing skin. Coffee also cleanses the skin from deep within hence making the skin free from all dirt and impurities.

Price: Rs.1755

Typhoo Refreshing Organic Peppermint Tea

This peppermint tea is a great way to start your day and make all those early morning Zoom meetings a little more bearable. This fruit and herbal infused tea relieves headache, ensures better sleep, and will make you instantly feel refreshed and energised. You can also sip on this tea after a long day to calm your mind and soothe your senses.

Price: Rs.189

Paprika Tokri Soy Candles

Treat yourself with a calming aromatherapy or a massage with this relaxing candle that helps create just the perfect environment. It contains the soothing fragrance of vanilla, orange and cinnamon. It will uplift the aura of your house and make it a much better and warmer place for you.

Price: Rs.599

Soulflower Lavender Bath Salt

Enjoy a therapeutic bath with these lavender bath salts which have a delicate and harmonising scent which helps rejuvenate and detoxify the skin. The salts will de-stress your muscles, joints, and skin. You can add them to your bath, bucket of water, or even a small tub and relax in a foot soak situation.

Price: Rs.379

Home Boutique Aromatic Bath Bombs

These luxurious bath bombs come in a set of 4 carefully curated fragrances that include citrusy orange, refreshing aqua, earthy lemongrass and juicy strawberry, each perfect for your every mood. It will provide you with a fulfilling relaxing experience and will also treat your skin with the goodness of the natural ingredients.

Price: Rs.299

AGARO ATOM Electric Handheld Full Body Massager

Gift yourself a full body massage with this electric handheld massager that helps in relaxation and pain relief via deep tissue stimulation. It is lightweight, versatile and simple to control and will help you get rid of all the anxiety, stress and knots in your body. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly in order to have a smooth massage feel on the skin.

Price: Rs.759

mCaffeine Naked Detox Green Tea Face Serum

This face serum is enriched with Green Tea which helps alleviate fine lines, dark spots and pigmentation. It also contains caffeine that tones and soothes the skin and gives a healthy glow, vitamin C that relieves skin irritants and also protects the skin from sun damage, and hyaluronic acid that not only hydrates and makes the skin supple but also helps in skin conditioning.

Price: Rs.595

AmazonBasics Extra Thick Yoga and Exercise Mat

Self-care does not only mean relaxing, it also means looking after your body. Exercising regularly and staying fit at home is extremely essential as it not only keeps you healthy but also relieves stress. Use this versatile yoga mat to get along with all the workouts that you have missed out on!

Price: Rs.939

Yogabar Multigrain Energy Bars

This is the most energising snack one can have. It will fill your tummy and get you ready for a long day. This yoga bar is highly nutritious filled with whole grain, nuts and seeds. It is extremely tasty including cravable flavours like vanilla almond bar, cashew orange bar, chocolate chunk nut, nuts and seeds bar.

Price: Rs.360

Dot & Key Skin Plumping Moisture Infusion Water Sleeping Mask

This luxurious sleep mask hydrates the skin overnight to revive its fresh and rested appearance. The hydrating hyaluronic acid intensely plumps up skin with water, the Bulgarian rose moisturises skin, the anti-inflammatory chamomile removes tiredness and the antioxidant rich cucumber reduces puffiness and dullness. This all rounder mask also reverses the damaging effects of UV rays, pollution and smoke.

Price: Rs.716

