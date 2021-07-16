10 Serums and clay masks that will help you deal with every skin condition

Deal with every skin condition with extreme ease with these super effective serums and clay masks.

Serums are a must-have in every skincare routine. They have a number of benefits and play a great role in dealing with dull skin, acne-prone skin, aging skin and skin with large pores. They reduce signs of fatigue, refine the pores, smooth the surface of the skin, reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, help the skin to retain moisture and are an absolute joy to apply. One needs to apply serum every single day for good skin. On the other hand, a clay mask is something you need to apply twice a week. A clay mask is a magnet that attracts all the grime and dirt and helps you get rid of it. It tightens the overall skin, is a great acne fighter, balances oils, boosts blood circulation and refines the pores for smoother skin. If you are confused about which serum and clay mask will suit you the best, here we have a list of serums and clay masks you can use based on your skin condition.

For Acne-Prone Skin

Dot & Key 10% Niacinamide Serum

If you deal with acne from time to time, you must be well aware of the fact that what is more difficult than getting rid of your acne, is getting rid of the acne marks. This serum is formulated with niacinamide and zinc, along with vitamin E, B5 and hyaluronic acid. It helps fade dark spots, minimises the appearance of pores, reduces redness and irritation, while improving the overall skin texture. Zinc acts as an antioxidant that helps rejuvenate and correct the appearance of uneven skin tone.

Price: Rs.1095

Buy Now

Dot & Key Pollution+Acne Defense Green Clay Mask

This green clay mask provides intense detoxifying treatment against pollution, ageing and acne to naturally purify your skin. Enriched with matcha tea and tamanu oil, it is the perfect choice if you have acne-prone skin. Acting as a natural facial pore cleanser and blackhead remover, this green clay face pack also works as an anti pollution mask, to nullify the effect of pollution on the skin while simultaneously treating breakouts and blemishes.

Price: Rs.485

Buy Now

For Dull Skin

Dot & Key Glow Revealing Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C is a great ingredient to add to your skin care routine if you are dealing with dull skin. It boosts collagen production, accelerates repair and smoothens expression lines. Formulated with vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, this serum provides hydration, restores the skin’s plumpness, aids in face glow brightening and reduces signs of aging.

Price: Rs.888

Buy Now

Dot & Key Glow Reviving Vitamin C Pink Clay Mask

This vitamin C serum induced pink clay face pack works to give you a radiant, dewy-looking complexion. It contains only natural ingredients like Kakadu Plum and Acerola Cherry that boosts vitamin C, hydrating hyaluronic acid that hydrates and plumps skin, and pink clay that removes pigmentation to bring back clear skin. It removes toxins and infuses skin with vitamin C to revive your skin's shiny lustre.

Price: Rs.595

Buy Now

For Skin With Large Pores

Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

People with large pores usually suffer from blackheads and acne. Salicylic acid is a great ingredient to deal with blackheads and acne. This serum easily penetrates the pore lining and scoops out the dirt, debris, and sebum. It removes blackheads and whiteheads by keeping your pores clean and controlling excessive oil. It is a potent exfoliant for oily acne prone skin. Regular use will not only reduce blackheads and whiteheads but also prevents future blackheads, resulting in clear skin.

Price: Rs.521

Buy Now

The Derma Co 2% Salicylic Acid Clay Mask

Using a clay mask is an essential in every season as it gently hydrates the skin and gives it a radiant glow. This clay mask is enriched with activated charcoal, kaolin clay, and 2% salicylic acid that prevents any chance for pore-clogging by clearing pores of excess oil and bacteria that may lead to acne inflammation, post-acne pigmentation, and scars. It also resurfaces new healthy skin that is blemish-free and more polished.

Price: Rs.473

Buy Now

For Mature Skin

Minimalist 0.3% Retinol Serum

If you have mature skin, using an anti-aging serum that is enriched with retinol will really help firm the skin’s texture. This serum contains pure retinol and is proven to fade fine lines and wrinkles, even skin tone and smoothen skin. It visibly reduces wrinkle depth along with deeply nourishing and repairing the skin.

Price: Rs.569

Buy Now

Dot & Key Time Reverse Sleep Mask

This overnight sleeping mask works to brighten and retexturize the skin, eliminating early signs of ageing. It contains collagen building actives, olive squalane and hyaluronic acid that help eliminate dryness, wrinkles and age spots and improve skin's elasticity. Made with botanicals like pomegranate, frankincense oil, nettle leaf, rosehip oil and ginseng, it helps protect the skin from environmental stressors, fade dark spots, prevent acne and infuse moisture into the skin.

Price: Rs.907

Buy Now

For Dry Skin

Dot & Key Water Drench Hydrating Hyaluronic Serum

Hyaluronic acid is an extremely hydrating ingredient and works exceptionally well for dry skin. This serum improves the skin’s barrier function restoring the skin’s plumpness. It contains hyaluronic acid that hydrates skin, acai berry that heals damaged skin and Bulgarian rose that moisturizes and calms sensitive skin. It is also enriched with vitamin C that heals damaged skin and promotes cell regeneration.

Price: Rs.829

Buy Now

Dot & Key Skin Plumping Moisture Infusion Water Sleeping Mask

This gel-like sleep mask hydrates the skin overnight and revives its fresh and rested appearance. It hydrates and nourishes the skin to reduce signs of stress and exhaustion, while also reversing the damaging effects of UV rays, pollution and smoke. The hydrating hyaluronic acid intensely plumps up skin with water, the divine bulgarian rose moisturizes skin, the anti-inflammatory chamomile removes tiredness and the antioxidant rich cucumber reduces puffiness and dullness.

Price: Rs.556

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Share your comment ×