10 Skincare mistakes you make that are RUINING your skin

It’s the little things that end up taking a toll on your skin. Here are 10 mistakes you should avoid.

Skincare is all about regime and taking care of your skin all the time. Even a small mistake like eating excess sugar or chocolate can end you up with a zit or acne. While the food you eat can be a big reason behind your skin acting up, there are certain mistakes that you make that could end up taking a toll on your skin. So, we’ve curated a list of 10 mistakes you should avoid to keep your skin healthy.

1. Not removing makeup before going to bed is one of the most common mistakes that people make. It not only clogs the pores but creates a barrier between your skin and the atmosphere making it difficult to breathe.

2. Not wearing sunscreen is another big mistake you should avoid. Your skin can end up developing signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines.

3. Touching your face too much is a big reason behind acne. The bacteria on your fingers end up clogging the pores in turn developing acne.

4. If you’re someone who likes to keep skin clean, it’s a great thing. But make sure you do not over-exfoliate. It will create micro-tears on the surface which takes a toll on your skin over time.

5. Not letting your skin breathe is another mistake you make. While a 10 step skincare routine is all the hype right now, make sure it suits your skin. Layering tons of products will also end up clogging your pores.

6. Moisturiser is one of the most important skincare products you need to use. Even if you have oily or acne-prone skin, skipping moisturiser is not a good idea.

7. Sleep is one of the most important things to keep your skin healthy. If you’re not sleeping well, it's definitely going to take a toll on your skin.

8. Using harsh motions to dry your skin after a bath is the worst thing you can do. Gently pat the skin dry to avoid sagging.

9. Using unclean makeup products is a big reason behind developing acne. If you have the habit of using makeup brushes and sponges, make sure to regularly wash them.

10. Last but not the least, popping your pimples will only spread the bacteria to the nearby areas. Stop doing that immediately.

