10 Skincare tips by dermatologist, Dr Ajay Rana to get flawless skin this summer

The heat during summer can open more pores, which get clogged with dirt and oil, trapping bacteria, acne, pimples on the face. Here are a few tips to ensure none of that happens

With the increase in temperatures, the summer has arrived. With summers, humidity and heat is increasing. This scorching heat, pollution, humidity can wipe off the natural glow of the skin and sometimes can invite infections. In summer oily skin appear oilier and dry skin appear rough and patchy. The harsh sunlight can cause tanning by producing more melanin pigments and more melanin makes skin darker, sunburned skin with ageing and cancer. The heat during summer can open more pores, which get clogged with dirt and oil, trapping bacteria, acne, pimples on the face.

There are a few tips you can follow during this summer for healthy skin:

1. Use Antioxidants in a facial skin care routine. This antioxidant serum hydrate skin and also protect the skin from environmental damage. These antioxidants help to boost collagen production and prevent skin damage from harmful free radicals.

2. Summer is the time when skin requires moisture as well as hydration. Drink plenty of water and use a good hydrating mask regularly. These masks are used to repair, rehydrate, and soothe the skin layer.

3. Use appropriate products for the summers. In summer, use products that let your skin breathe naturally. Use lighter lotions and serums which makes your skin healthy and smooth.

4. In summers, UV rays of the sun can be harmful to your skin whenever we go out because our exposure levels are higher these days. So use a sunscreen that gels into your skin and gets absorbed easily. A minimum SPF of 30 sunscreen is best to use at this time.

5. Apply lemon and tomato in your skin. They are very good for keeping your skin fresh. Use tomato juice and freeze the juice using regular ice-trays. Use this as a gentle scrub every alternate day regularly and let the juice dry on the skin surface before washing it off with water. The lycopene in tomato is very good for the healthy facial skin.

6. The ground rule of basic skincare routine for healthy skin during summers is to exfoliate your skin. The body sheds skin cells during summers due to dryness. Exfoliate the skin at a regular interval can remove the dullness and dry layer of the skin.

7. During summers less make-up is best. Under the harsh sunlight and scorching heat, natural looks are best. Use minimal makeup like foundation, face powder with SPF to avoid patchy skin. To protect your lips from getting dry, use a gloss or a lip balm with an SPF of 15 to make your lips fresher and hydrated.

8. Hydrate your body with a good summery lotion. This makes your skin hydrated and makes it glowing and smooth.

9. Vitamin C is very important especially during summers, Vitamin C helps prevent hyperpigmentation, improve the appearance of fine lines, and help with collagen production on the skin surface. Layer a few drops of vitamin C on your skin between cleansing and moisturizer can do miracles for your healthy skin.

10. Apply a good toner for your skin, using a good toner can help to close open pores of the skin. This is essential in summer to prevent oil accumulation in the open pores. The t-zone of the skin of the face has the largest concentration of sebaceous glands and will tend to look the slickest in the summer months. So a good toner is the best solution for your skin.

- Dr Ajay Rana - A world-renowned Dermatologist, Aesthetic Physician and the Founder and Director of ILAMED.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×