10 Super affordable skincare products on Amazon with 5 star reviews

Skincare is extremely vital and should always be a part of your daily routine. We shed skin cells throughout the day hence, it is important to keep the skin glowing and in good condition. A good skincare regime can prevent acne, treat wrinkles and make your skin look bright and radiant than ever before. However, a good skincare routine is only as good as the products you use. Good quality products will only uplift your skin whereas, poor quality products can harm your skin. Hence, it is very essential to use the right and the best quality of products. To make your lives easier, here we have a list of 10 skincare products available on Amazon with the best ratings and 5-star reviews.

Good Vibes Radiant Glow Face Serum

This refreshing face serum is lightweight, non-greasy and non-sticky. It is composed from rosehip, known for its brightening properties it will illuminate your face by diminishing acne scars, dark spots and dark circles. The serum also reduces blemishes and balances the skin tone. It will impart a luminous glow to your skin and leave you with smooth and youthful skin.

Price: Rs.172

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Crystal Micro-Essence

This revitaliser will provide you with glowing and radiant skin in no time. It is highly effective and works better than most creams, moisturisers and face serums. It is all the essential skin care products in one product. It contains Salicylic Acid that keeps skin hydrated and moisturised, and is suitable on all skin types.

Price: Rs.200

Mamaearth Bye Bye Blemishes Face Cream

Enriched with mulberry extract and vitamin C, this face cream is the perfect solution for pigmentation and blemish removal. This lightweight and non-greasy cream is 100 percent natural and will calm and soothe your skin, while also tightening it. It also reduces dark spots, age spots and discolouration.

Price: Rs.400

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch Sunblock SPF 50+ Sunscreen

An effective sunscreen is a major part of every skincare regime. The UV rays of the sun can be extremely harmful on your skin and can cause a sunburn, dark spots and pigmentation. This weightless matte finish sunscreen acts as a shield for your skin and will provide it with maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is waterproof and sweatproof, and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.179

UrbanGabru CharCoal Peel Off Mask

This charcoal peel off mask will deeply purify your skin and repair any damage caused due to pollution. It will unclog pores by removing dirt and extra oil and preventing blackheads. It nourishes the skin and controls the oil-water balance, leaving your skin with a refreshing glow.

Price: Rs.198

Himalaya Pure Skin Neem Facial Kit

Now give yourself a refreshing facial from the comfort of your home with this neem facial kit. The kit features a face wash, a face scrub and a face pack. Enriched with neem and turmeric, the face pack regulates excess oil secretion, cleans clogged pores and prevents the recurrence of pimples. The scrub is blended with the goodness of neem and apricot that clears blackheads, removes impurities and dead skin cells, and hydrates the skin.

Price: Rs.123

MINISO Women's Lavender Skin Refining Face Masks

These lavender sheet masks are designed to diminish signs of dark spots, pigmentation, circles, and puffiness. These face masks come in a pack of 3 and will provide you with a deeply hydrating experience and will infuse your skin with vital moisture while helping improve overall tone and firmness.

Price: Rs.180

Good Vibes Rose Glow Toner

This lightweight and hydrating face toner will balance your skin’s pH and minimise the appearance of pores. It controls oil for clogged pores and deeply nourishes and revitalises all skin types. It also diminishes premature signs of aging and provides younger-looking skin in no time.

Price: Rs.156

SkinKraft Customized Skincare Kit

This skincare kit is the ultimate solution to all your skin problems. The kit features a face cleanser, a moisturiser and a face serum. It is especially designed for oily skin with severe dark spots. The cleanser nourishes the skin, reduces dark spots and gives a smooth feel. The moisturiser controls sebum production, skin pigmentation and restores the skin’s hydration. Whereas, the serum removes stubborn dark spots and reduces the signs of aging.

Price: Rs.1699

The Moms Co. 24 Hour Skincare Starter Kit

If you are clueless about where to start your skincare regime from, then this skincare kit is the solution to your confusion. It consists of a face cream that reduces pigmentation and balances out the skin tone, a face serum enriched with vitamin C that reduces fine lines and wrinkles and coffee oil under eye cream that repairs and rejuvenates the under eye area.

Price: Rs.837

