10 Super effective skincare products under Rs 99

Now you can treat your skin with all the love and care and with these super affordable and effective skincare products.

Your skin deserves to be treated with the best products. Having a skincare routine is extremely vital since just like our body, our skin is also in constant need of water and nutrients. However, with a wide range of skincare products available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right ones with the best quality. And sometimes the best quality products are just so expensive! Hence, we have got your back with these tried and tested premium-quality products in just under Rs.99!

Biotique Bio Papaya Revitalizing Tan Removal Scrub

If your daily routine demands you to mostly stay outdoors and under the sun, then you must add this scrub to your skincare regime. Blended with the goodness of papaya, it will unclog your pores, dissolve dead skin cells and deeply exfoliate your skin, leaving you with clear, smooth and bright skin.

Price: Rs.56

Lakmé Blush & Glow Strawberry Sheet Mask

Now say goodbye to dull, dry and patchy skin with this super hydrating strawberry sheet mask. Crafted from real fruit extracts it provides a luminous glow that feels like just out of a fruit facial. It moisturises and soothes the deepest layer of your skin and keeps it refreshed and smooth.

Price: Rs.96

MYPARINA Aloe Vera Foaming Facewash

This foaming face wash is designed to suit all skin types. Enriched with tea tree oil and aloe vera, it will restore your skin’s natural glow, remove excess sebum and impurities which in turn also prevents acne, and leave your face clean and hydrated. It also removes dark spots and reduces signs of aging.

Price: Rs.99

Aroma Magic Aromatic Skin Toner

This skin toner is designed from a special formula that is intended to clean and tone the skin without drying it out. Composed from extracts of pomegranate together with lavender and peppermint heals, it renews the skin cells and increases circulation in it. It also comprises essential oils that calms and balances the skin, while also delivering vital nutrients and vitamins to the skin.

Price: Rs.94

Lakmé Lip Love Chapstick Cherry

A chapstick is definitely a must-have for every season. This cherry chapstick will provide you with soft and supple lips in no time. Crafted from a super moisturising formula, it will keep your lips moisturised for upto 22 hours. It is SPF 15 which means that it will protect your lips from the harmful rays of the sun and prevent any sort of darkening and pigmentation. It will prevent your lips from drying or flaking and regain its original texture.

Price: Rs.99

MINISO Twinkle Stones Deodorant Body Spray

Always feel clean and fresh with this deodorant body spray with an amazing and energising fragrance. The body spray is refreshing with a natural scent, keeping you smelling great in between baths. Apart from providing you with a long-lasting fragrance, it also heals and moisturises the body.

Price: Rs.90

Kara Strawberry Nail Polish Remover Wipes

Painting your nails with adorable colours is always so much fun but removing the nail paint is a procedure every woman dreads. These gentle, acetone-free nail polish remover wipes are the most convenient way to remove nail polish. One wipe is sufficient for all your fingernails and the pack is extremely compact making it more travel-friendly than a bottle of liquid remover.

Price: Rs.89

Kaya Youth Oxy-Infusion Face Wash

If you suffer from dry and extremely sensitive skin, then this face wash is a must-have for you. Developed by dermatologists, it is created especially to give your skin a boost of oxygen. It removes dirt and oil, and deeply cleanses your skin without drying it. With regular use it will give you brighter, youthful, healthy and glowing skin in no time.

Price: Rs.52

Kara Beauty Make up Removal Face Wipes

Removing your makeup after a long and tiring day can become quite exhausting. However, it is very important to remove your makeup before you go to bed in order to avoid acne and other skin conditions. These facial wipes will make make up removal easier by gently removing it without leaving behind any residue. They will lock in your skin’s moisture and keep it hydrated and fresh.

Price: Rs.85

Patanjali Saundarya Aloe Vera Gel

We are all aware about the endless benefits of aloe vera gel hence, this product is a must-have in your house. It helps in treating acne and dark spots, and will give your clearer and healthy-looking skin. It provides the skin with the right nourishment and ensures that the skin is always hydrated and moisturised.

Price: Rs.83

