10 Tips to get rid of forehead wrinkles explained by dermatologist Dr Ajay Rana

As we grow older your body goes through a lot of changes. One of such changes is the frown lines that appear on our forehead. The appearance of wrinkles and lines on the face and forehead depends on how well we take care of our skin, Pamper it, both externally and internally. Fine lines and wrinkles can be developed on the forehead as a result of stress, poor skincare regimen, and habits such as consumption of alcohol and smoking. There are many reasons that are attached to the appearance of forehead wrinkles. If somebody has got an exceptionally expressive face then the person may be more prone to forehead wrinkles. This is because of the frontalis muscle in the forehead, the more it is used, the more the skin is forced to stretch and contract, eventually leading to the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

However, forehead wrinkles and fine lines are no longer restricted to the phenomenon of ageing. The sleeping position also to blame for the early development of forehead wrinkles. If you tend to lie on your stomach with your face pressed into your pillow, then you’ll be more at risk of developing wrinkles on your forehead. Stress, depression, anxiety, dehydration, hormonal changes, photodamage related to excessive exposure to UV radiation from the sun, sun exposure, poor diet, extreme change in weather and poor skincare routine can be some of the possible reasons behind wrinkles on forehead. Because when we age, the production of collagen decreases, causing the skin to become loose and our start developing wrinkles.

There are many tips you can follow to get rid of Forehead wrinkles:

- Massage your skin regularly with natural oils. A gentle massage will improve blood circulation to the facial tissues and also relax your facial muscles. It also helps to eliminate wrinkles and fine lines.

- Coconut oil is good for the skin. It helps to reduce forehead wrinkles. It moisturises the skin and reduces wrinkles. It also contains antioxidants which can help to get rid of wrinkles.

- Exfoliate your skin twice a week. Exfoliation is an extremely important step in your skincare routine. It will help to get rid of dead skin cells. So, choose a mild scrub to exfoliate your skin regularly.

- Take a healthy diet which is rich in vitamin C and don’t take a diet which is high in fat and carbs, it will increase the risk of wrinkles and skin atrophy.

- Stop smoking because Smoking is the main cause of premature ageing and wrinkles. The chemicals in tobacco smoke reduce collagen production and damage the skin’s elasticity, which leads to premature ageing and wrinkles.

- You can get rid of forehead wrinkles with regular use of aloe vera gel. Extract fresh aloe vera gel and massage it on your face and leave it for some time. Later water your face with water.

- Stay hydrated. Well-hydrated skin helps to diminish the look of forehead wrinkles. Drink at least eight 8 glasses of water daily.

- Long-term exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet rays contributes to premature ageing and wrinkles. Using SPF 15 or higher sunscreen slows skin ageing and reduces the risk of dark spots and wrinkles.

- Forehead wrinkles can also be caused due to stress. Stress leads to wrinkling your brow, which leads to forehead wrinkles. So manage your stress level.

- If your forehead wrinkles cannot be cured with these simple tips then consult a dermatologist. He will suggest many modern treatments like Botulinum toxin injections.

- Inputs provided by: Dr Ajay Rana, A world renowned Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician.

