10 tips to protect your skin from ageing and wrinkles explains dermatologist, Ajay Rana

Skin ageing is characterized by features such as rough-textured appearance, Wrinkling & loss of elasticity. Here's how you can protect it from the signs of ageing.

Skin ageing and wrinkles have become a common problem in today’s lifestyle. Be it, men or women, the problem is faced by an ample number of people. The unhealthy diet and carelessness towards the skin are one of the main causes of skin ageing. Processed foods contain all types of ingredients which the body doesn’t recognize and that leads to skin ageing and a weakened immune system. Skin ageing is characterized by features such as rough-textured appearance, Wrinkling & loss of elasticity.

Ageing also is affected by personal habits, diet and living environments besides medical issues. The effects of physical exercise, drugs, vitamins, hormones and antioxidants may have an impact on longevity. Skin is the hurdle that sets apart the body from the outer environment. Besides protecting the body from water loss and infections, it has an important cosmetic role. However, exposure to sunlight is one of the biggest culprits in ageing skin. Ultraviolet light (UV) from Sun damages certain fibres like elastin produced in the skin. The breakdown of elastin fibres causes stretch, skin to sag, and lose its ability to restore after stretching.

There are many tips you can follow to protect your skin from ageing and wrinkles:

- Exfoliate your skin at least twice a week. It encourages the shedding of dead skin cells and speeds up the growth of new ones. Regular exfoliation will help you maintain your radiance and a bright youthful glow of the skin.

- Extreme exposure to the sun can damage your skin, this also leads to premature ageing and wrinkles. So, always protect your skin from the sun.

- Always use retinol. Retinoids are derived from vitamin A, which itself is an anti-ageing ingredient. Retinoids can increase collagen production in the body, which helps plump up the skin. Retinoids also encourage skin regeneration and can promote the creation of new blood vessels and thus help to improve the appearance and texture of the skin.

- Use gentler cleansers to replenish your skin's oils instead of using any harsh product. It helps to retain the skin's oils and make skin healthy.

- Make exercising regularly a habit. After 30, your skin generally starts sagging. Exercising regularly can not only prevent your skin from sagging but can also be effective in keeping your body healthy.

- Drinking water is essential for good health. Water flushes toxins from your body, aiding digestion, and regulating the body’s temperature, water can also help keep your skin healthy and hydrated from the inside.

- Massage your skin regularly. It helps to lift your facial muscles. Circular motions with the fingertips on each hand can encourage elasticity and break the pattern of tension helping prevent degeneration of the tissues.

- Eat vitamin-rich food. Women whose diets include a high amount of red meat and unhealthy snacks tend to have more facial wrinkles than women who include more fruit in their diet. These foods are high in anti-inflammatory or antioxidant properties that improve the skin’s elasticity and protect against skin damage and premature aging.

- Take a perfect sleep of at least 6-7 hours daily. Good sleep allows the skin to reboot and replenish.

- Quench your skin. With age, skin's ability to hold water decreases and dehydration is very common. Wrinkles and fine lines appear on the skin that needs to be quenched with moisture-retaining skincare.

