10 tips to reduce your stretch marks, explained by dermatologist, Dr Ajay Rana

Stretch marks are very common and can be annoying at times. Usually, stretch marks can be seen to women after their pregnancy but it can hit teenagers and women who are not pregnant. While it’s not only limited to women, many men also suffer from these stretch marks. There are several reasons why these marks occur, few of them are puberty, sudden weight gain, physical activities etc. Despite of the age and gender, these unwanted scars can be seen developing near your chest, legs and stomach area. However, many people opt for over the counter creams but with some simple change in lifestyle and simple home remedies, one can easily help to reduce the stretch marks. Some tips to reduce your stretch marks are:

1. Take nutritious diet- One of the reasons why stretch marks occur is the deficiency of nutrients. Lack of nutrition in the body can make these stretch marks more visible. Therefore, it is essential to take proper diets that are rich in vitamin and protein. Include green leafy vegetables and fruits, nuts, eggs and berries in your diet to boost your skin.

2. Stay hydrated- Try to stay hydrated all the time to avoid forming lax skin. Drink enough water which will automatically make your skin soft as dry skin is more tend to form stretch marks. It is recommended that one should drink 2-3 litres of water regularly. Also, drinking caffeinated beverages like coffee can also increase the risk of getting stretch marks. Therefore, make sure that even if you take coffee it should be very limited.

3. Coconut oil- Coconut oil is known for its great properties that help to heal the scarring of the skin. It is helpful in dry skin. Applying coconut oil to the stretch marks may reduce the appearance of the scars.

4. Glycolic acid- Glycolic acid-based creams and gels are considered useful for the treatment of stretch marks. These products can be used after consulting doctors and dermatologists. Glycolic acid can be applied over the area which peels away the top layer of the skin, making it smoother and tighter.

5. Laser therapy- Treatments like fractional laser therapy is an advanced procedure which can be done to reduce stretch marks. In this process, the skin is resurfaced as well as neo-collagenesis happens at the dermal layers. Lasers like Co2 or Er glass give excellent remodelling of the stretch marks.

6. Aloe Vera- Aloe Vera is a magical plant that is best known for its incredible healing properties. Aloevera helps to regenerate skin tissues that help to heal the scars. You can take a fresh gel from a leaf and massage it onto the affected area for around good 15-20 mins. Repeat the same process twice a day for better results.

7. Take Omega 3 fatty acid- To reduce the appearance of stretch marks, the diet plan plays a very essential role. Omega 3 fatty acid is a good option when it comes to reducing stretch marks problem as it helps to increase elasticity in the skin. Foods like chia seeds, walnuts, flax seeds can be taken.

8. Tea tree oil- Tea tree oil is a useful remedy to reduce any kind of scars and it helps to treat stretch marks as well. It’s anti-inflammatory and healing properties work as a wonder to fade away stretch marks to a great extent.

9. Olive oil- One of the best and easily available things that can be used for reducing the stretch marks. Olive oil is rich in Vitamin E and its magnificent skin-nourishing agent helps to fade away the scars easily.

10. Take Vitamin C – Vitamin C is really helpful in treating the stretch marks as it helps to boost collagen. Collagen plays an important role in keeping the skin tight and elastic. Fruits that are rich in Vitamin C such as oranges etc should be taken regularly.

Inputs Provided By:

Dr Ajay Rana, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician, Founder and Director of ILAMED

