10 Winter skincare tips from expert to take care of your acne prone skin

Winter means cooler weather but it also means a difference in the skincare regimen. As the humidity and the air change during winter, it makes the skin drier, scaly, itchy. So, we have to be extra careful with our skin.

But acne-prone skin tends to react with more breakouts in the winter season. The skin gets drier; it signals the body to produce more oil for skin balance, which in turn triggers clogging and fresh breakouts. So, Dr Chytra Anand, CEO and Founder of Kosmoderma, shares some skincare tips for acne-prone skin on winter season.

Skincare tips for winter to help people with acne problems:

Limit the use of hot water

Hot water is tempting in winters, but also very drying on the skin. Use lukewarm water, instead. Avoid long soaks in the bathtub. You can add oils to the tub water if you are having a bath. For the face, avoid hot water.

Use Gentle Ph balanced cleansers in winter

In winter, reduce the use of strong cleansers or soaps. Use Ph balanced gentle cleansers. If using salicylic acid cleansers, limit the use to alternate days instead of daily.

Reduce alcohol-based products

Astringents, toners are drying in nature. In winter, reduce the use of any irritating products containing alcohol or fragrance. Otherwise, the skin will chap and acne breakouts will increase on the skin.

Check with your doctor