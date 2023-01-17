11 Best Body Lotions to Add That Ultimate Hydration to Skin

A body lotion can make a major difference in how your skin looks and feels. When selecting the ones that are suitable for your skin type, look for those that have natural ingredients, and are free of harsh chemicals. With summer on its way, it's time to stock up on the perfect body lotion to keep your skin hydrated and glowing. You may need a lotion for dry skin, oily skin, or a combination of the two, there are a variety of options available to meet your needs. To help you out, we've rounded up the 11 best body lotions available on Amazon that not only keep your skin soft and moisturized but are also available at a great price. 11 Best Body Lotions for All Skin Types

1. Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion Vaseline Intensive Care Deep Moisture Nourishing Body Lotion is an intensive, nourishing body lotion that deeply moisturizes your skin. Formulated with triple-action moisturizers and nutrient-rich ingredients such as glycerin, sunflower seed oil, and mineral oil, this lotion helps to lock in moisture for up to 24 hours. The non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated. The light, refreshing fragrance of aloe, chamomile, and jasmine will leave you feeling relaxed and pampered all day. With regular use, this lotion helps to soothe, restore, and protect dry skin, leaving it feeling healthy and nourished.

Original Price: Rs. 310 Offer Price: Rs.201 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 2. Yardley London English Lavender Moisturizing Body Lotion Yardley London English Lavender Moisturizing Body Lotion is a luxurious, nourishing body lotion that will leave your skin feeling soft, smooth, and replenished. The delicate scent of lavender will linger on your skin, providing a calming aroma that will last throughout the day. Formulated with nourishing ingredients like vitamin E, aloe vera, and shea butter, this lotion helps to deeply moisturize the skin and lock in moisture. With regular use, your skin will be left feeling nourished and hydrated.

Original Price: Rs. 850 Offer Price: Rs.380 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 3. Joy Honey & Almonds Advanced Nourishing Body Lotion Joy Honey & Almonds Advanced Nourishing Body Lotion is formulated with natural honey and almond extracts that work together to provide intense hydration, nourishment, and protection. It helps to lock in moisture, soothe dry skin, and restore balance to your skin. With its advanced nourishing complex, this body lotion helps to improve skin tone, texture, and elasticity. It's perfect for those who want to achieve a softer, smoother, and more youthful-looking complexion. Give your skin the nourishing power of this body lotion today by grabbing the best sale deals on it.

Original Price: Rs. 350 Offer Price: Rs.199 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 4. Enchanteur Charming Perfumed Body Lotion Enchanteur Charming Perfumed Body Lotion provides an ultra-smooth finish for your skin like no other. It is enriched with aloe vera and olive butter, two nourishing ingredients that help keep your skin hydrated and healthy. Aloe vera is a natural moisturizer that helps lock in moisture and keep your skin smooth and supple. Olive butter, on the other hand, is packed with antioxidants and vitamins that help nourish and protect your skin. Together, these ingredients work to soften and soothe even the driest of skin. The light, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind a delicate fragrance of enchanting florals that will linger throughout the day.

Original Price: Rs. 545 Offer Price: Rs.365 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 5. VLCC Almond Honey Deep Nourishing Body Lotion VLCC Almond Honey Body Lotion is an ultra-hydrating lotion that helps nourish and brighten your skin. Formulated with natural ingredients like almond oil, honey, and shea butter, this lotion provides your skin with deep hydration, leaving it soft, smooth, and supple. Rich in vitamin E and antioxidants, this body lotion helps restore skin’s natural radiance, while providing long-lasting moisture and protection from environmental aggressors. This nourishing lotion helps improve skin elasticity, making it look and feel younger and healthier. Suitable for all skin types, this lotion is a great addition to your daily skincare routine for glowing, beautiful skin.

Original Price: Rs. 350 Offer Price: Rs.206 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 6. Santoor Perfumed Body Lotion Santoor Perfumed Body Lotion is an all-natural, nourishing body lotion designed to provide long-lasting hydration and protection. Formulated with 100% natural ingredients, this lotion helps to lock in moisture and prevent dryness. It has a light, delicate fragrance of sandalwood and jasmine, leaving your skin feeling smooth, soft, and supple. The powerful blend of natural oils and butter helps to deeply nourish and moisturize, while the aloe vera and glycerin soothe and protect. This nourishing lotion is ideal for daily use and leaves your skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated.

Original Price: Rs. 460 Offer Price: Rs.207 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 7. Nat Habit Multi-Nut Body Lotion Experience the ultimate hydration with Nat Habit Multi-Nut Body Lotion. Its unique combination of natural oils, vitamins, and omega-3 fatty acids help to deeply moisturize and protect your skin from environmental damage. The omega-3 fatty acids help nourish dry, chapped skin while the natural oils and vitamins act as a barrier against free radicals and keep your skin looking smooth and supple. It's formulated with a light, non-greasy texture, making it perfect for everyday use. Plus, the light fragrance from the natural oils will leave your skin feeling refreshed and invigorated. Buy it at a price you never thought of, during the ongoing Amazon sale!

Original Price: Rs. 469 Offer Price: Rs.293 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 8. Himalaya Cocoa Butter Body Lotion Himalaya Cocoa Butter Body Lotion is the ultimate solution for restoring, protecting, and nourishing your skin! Enriched with and other natural ingredients apart from cocoa butter, this body lotion helps to lock in moisture, leaving skin feeling soft, smooth, and supple. With the added benefits of vitamin E, it helps to repair and protect skin from environmental damage. The light, non-greasy texture absorbs quickly and won't leave a sticky residue. For best results, use this lotion daily after showering or bathing.

Original Price: Rs. 280 Offer Price: Rs.196 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 9. mCaffeine Green Tea Body Lotion mCaffeine Green Tea Body Lotion is an indulgent formula that combines the nourishing power of green tea with an ultra-hydrating blend of natural ingredients. It's formulated with natural ingredients like aloe vera extract and sweet almond oil to soothe and hydrate while its anti-oxidant properties protect and rejuvenate your skin. With its light, non-greasy formula, you can be sure that it will absorb quickly to leave your skin feeling silky smooth, and nourished. This body lotion will leave you feeling refreshed and re-energized.

Original Price: Rs. 355 Offer Price: Rs.284 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 10. WOW Skin Science Moisturizing Body Lotion WOW Skin Science Moisturizing Body Lotion is the best way to keep your skin hydrated and nourished all day long. It will provide your skin with intense hydration, while also protecting it from environmental damage. Enriched with natural extracts and oils, this nourishing formula provides deep and lasting moisture, leaving your skin feeling soft, supple, and healthy. Perfect for all skin types, this body lotion helps to improve skin tone and texture, while also protecting it from harsh external elements and irritants.

Original Price: Rs. 399 Offer Price: Rs.237 (as of 17/1/2023 12:00 IST) Buy Now 11. POND'S Triple Vitamin Moisturising Body Lotion POND'S Triple Vitamin Moisturising Body Lotion is your go-to solution for nourished, healthy-looking skin. This body lotion combines three powerhouse vitamins – C, B3, and E – to intensely hydrate and nourish your skin while restoring its natural barrier. This fast-absorbing, lightweight body lotion has a luxurious, silky texture that leaves your skin feeling soft and smooth without feeling greasy. It is also infused with antioxidants to fight against environmental aggressors and help keep your skin looking healthy and radiant. With regular use, this body lotion would help restore your skin's natural moisture balance for long-lasting hydration and soft, supple skin.