11 Best Eyeliners Worth Buying from Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale

An eyeliner is one of the most important items in one’s makeup kit. Whether you’re aiming for an elaborate and glamorous look or a minimalistic, everyday makeup look, it cannot be completed without defining those eyes. Moreover, different types of eyeliners serve different functions — liquid liners give dramatic wings, felt-tip liners give precision, kohl pencils define your waterline while gel liners give a stunning, diffused look. So, whether you want to hoard one of each kind or get your hands on a good-quality go-to eyeliner, Amazon’s Great Republic Sale 2023 has got you covered. Once the sale kickstarts, you can shop for the below-listed products at amazing, discounted prices. Without further ado, let’s jump into our product picks that you should wishlist before the sale begins.

11 Amazing Eyeliners to Wishlist from the Great Republic Day Sale 1. FACES CANADA ULTIME PRO A MATTE INK EYELINER Even beginners can nail a perfectly winged look with this eyeliner by FACES CANADA. The product has a sharp and flexible felt tip to make precise strokes with fewer errors. Its formulation gives an intense color pay-off and dries quickly after application. You can expect the eyeliner to effortlessly last all day as it is waterproof and smudge-proof. To top off the benefits, the product is cruelty-free and ophthalmologically tested.

Buy Now 2. COLORBAR ULTIMATE EYE LINER For richly defined eyes in mere seconds, get your hands on this inked eyeliner by COLORBAR. Its flexible precision tip adapts to the contours of your eyelids to create sharp strokes and dramatic wings with ease. Unlike most other inked liners, the product gives a natural-looking matte finish and is ideal for low-profile makeup looks. This product is free from parabens, formaldehyde, and mineral oil, and is a must-have for your Great Republic Day Sale wishlist.

Buy Now 3. Ruby's ORGANICS Smoked Kohl Pencil You should definitely try out this kohl pencil by Ruby’s ORGANICS to go easy on your eyelids while applying makeup. Infused with nourishing almond oil, jojoba oil, shea butter, and mango seed butter, the eyeliner moisturizes and conditions the sensitive skin of your eyelids. In addition, its buttery consistency prevents tugging or wrinkling. The product is crafted with clean ingredients and is free from parabens, silicones, and petrochemicals.

Buy Now 4. REVLON COLORSTAY LIQUID EYE PEN The unique felt tip of this liquid eyeliner pen by REVLON is perfect to create a cat-eyed look. It has an intensely-pigmented jet black color that is useful for defining your eyes. For long-lasting makeup, the product is absolutely suitable as it is smudge-proof, water-proof, and transfer-proof, which eliminates the need of reapplying. Also, it glides smoothly without tugging on the eyelids.

Buy Now 5. LAKME ABSOLUTE GLOSS ARTIST LIQUID EYE LINER This liquid eyeliner by LAKME ABSOLUTE gives a stunning, shiny finish to spruce up your eye makeup. With its easy-to-glide formulation and rich color pay-off, a little amount of this product goes a long way. It has a unique brush tip that aids in precise strokes and gorgeous wings. The product is smudge-proof, long-lasting, and will soon be available at a discounted price on Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale.

Buy Now 6. MAYBELLINE NEW YORK the COLOSSAL Liner To create thick strokes and dramatically “colossal” wings, go for this inked eyeliner by MAYBELLINE NEW YORK. Its flexi-tip provides an error-free application to define your eyes and glide smoothly. Its Ink Pigment Technology ensures you get richly-colored strokes that do not fade and last for hours. Also, the eyeliner dries quickly, so you don’t accidentally smudge it.

Buy Now 7. Revlon ColorStay One-Stroke Defining Eyeliner Suitable for the waterline as well as the outer rim of the eyes, this eyeliner by Revlon doubles up as a kohl to define your eyes. It has a wax-based formulation that makes it glide smoothly without giving a blotchy, or uneven finish. The product is water-proof and perfect to last all day long. It is available in a natural black and a stunning silver shade on Amazon. Snag it to your wishlist before the Great Republic Day Sale 2023 goes live and you can get it at a tempting price.

Buy Now 8.NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP RETRACTABLE EYELINER This eyeliner by NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP is buildable, so you can layer it up for intense pigmentation. It has a buttery consistency that makes it glide smoothly over the eyelids without tugging your skin. You can blend out this product over your eyelids for a diffused, smokey effect. The product is available in black, brown, and other bright-colored shades, which you can shop for at discounted prices once the Great Republic Day sale is live.

Buy Now 9. Rimmel London Scandaleyes Waterproof Gel Pencil Ideal for sensitive eyes, this gel pencil by Rimmel is dermatologically and ophthalmologically tested. It gives an intense color pay-off and is available in natural and off-beat shades to suit every mood. Its consistency is soft and creamy, which makes it glide like a dream. To top off these benefits, the product is smudge-proof, sweat-proof, heat-proof, and easy to apply.

Buy Now 10. Colorbar All-matte Eyeliner This advanced formulation by Colorbar is perfect for a flawless matte finish. The product dries quickly after application and lasts for long hours without flaking or smudging. It is so lightweight that you forget you’re wearing makeup minutes after application. The product resists sweat and humidity to stay intact. Also, its precision tip aids in creating sharp strokes and beautiful wings.

Buy Now 11. MAYBELLINE NEW YORK EYESTUDIO LASTING DRAMA GEL EYELINER This gel eyeliner by MAYBELLINE NEW YORK can be used to create several looks — thin and precise strokes, natural and smudgy lines, and a diffused base of smokey eyes. It has a creamy formula and comes with a precision, angled brush to create these looks. A little amount of this product goes a very long way and the final result is smudge-proof and long-lasting.