11 Pregnancy essentials for all our lovely mommies to be

Do not let your pregnancy overwhelm you since we have made a list of all the products that will make this journey super easy for you.

Pregnancy is a phase that is filled with a number of mixed emotions and feelings. From joy to excitement to nervousness to paranoia, a mom-to-be will go through all these emotions at once. Pregnancy is especially difficult for first time moms since they may be clueless on what they need and what is to be purchased. You may not purchase something that you will need later, or you may go overboard and spend on all the unnecessary stuff. As you ponder over the changes in your life and think about the mandatory buys like a new crib or stroller, do not lose sight of the little things that could make your pregnancy a tad bit easier. So, here we have a list of all the little yet useful things that will make this beautiful phase in your life a lot more beautiful.

Pregnancy Pillow

We all know that pregnancy is tough on the body. Daily chores get a lot harder to do. Bending down also feels uncomfortable. And when you finally decide to get an afternoon nap, you realise that even sleeping has gotten difficult. This is when the pregnancy pillow will come to your rescue! It is soft, fresh and breathable and makes a great support for side sleepers. It keeps dust and mites at bay and also provides an ideal support for to-be mothers.

Price: Rs.1790

Buy Now

Bra Hook Extender

Your breast will begin to grow at around 6 to 8 weeks. But in most cases, the cup size remains the same and it is the band size that changes. Your mammary glands are spread over your chest and even to the sides. As they grow large, you may notice that your old cup size serves you fine, but the straps do not meet at the back. Bra extenders will help solve this issue without you having to spend on a maternity bra. They are cost-effective, and a practical solution.

Price: Rs.179

Buy Now

Ayurvedic Aromatic Bath and Body Massage Oil

As your pregnancy progresses, the strain on your internal systems increases, and blood circulation to your hands and feet decreases. Massaging your hands and feet will boost blood circulation. This ayurvedic massage oil moisturises the body and may also help in absorption of Vitamin A and D. It helps regulate the circulation and combat skin issues like dry hands, dry feet and ankles, which are common during pregnancy.

Price: Rs.725

Buy Now

Mulberry Silk Sleep Mask Eye Mask

Exhaustion, ache, pain, soreness and nervous thoughts can all be a part of a pregnancy. Getting some solid sleep is extremely vital to recuperate and relax your body. However, your increased sensitivity to light could stand in the way. Hence, a sleep mask is much required. This luxury sleep mask is soothing and cool against the eyes. The silk sleep mask reduces facial stress, wrinkles, aging, eye bags, puffiness, and under-eye darkening to make you look more youthful.

Price: Rs.275

Buy Now

Maternity Belt

As much as you enjoy the wonderful pregnancy months and look forward to meeting your little one, discomfort and pain associated with this period can be a drag. Maternity belts will support your belly, a little like how your bras support your breasts. They are a blessing and a relief for your overstrained back and hips. They allow proper blood circulation and apply evenly distributed mild pressure on your belly for enhanced body support, they reduce bladder pressure and lower back pain.

Price: Rs.1979

Buy Now

Maternity Jeggings

Most moms-to-be think of pregnancy as a 9 month long phase they can muscle through without going overboard on maternity clothes. But, that is never the case, and they find themselves struggling with something as basic as clothes. A pair of maternity jeggings can come in handy to tackle this issue. This one item of clothing can be worn on pretty much all casual outings. They are super stretchable and extremely comfortable.

Price: Rs.1495

Buy Now

Stretch Marks Bio Oil

Your body takes on the additional weight and expands faster than your skin can regenerate when you are pregnant. This causes stretch marks, itchiness and sometimes even burning and a general feeling of tightness. This stretch marks oil is a powerful combination of ingredieants that will provide relief to itchy skin and will keep the stretch marks in check. It will soothe the skin and keep it healthy.

Price: Rs.525

Buy Now

Healthy Snacks Quinoa Puffs

Although healthy snacks are basic, they are too important to not speak of. Pregnancy causes high blood pressure, diabetes, hypertension and even haemorrhoids. Also, poor nutrition of a pregnant mother could put her child at risk of being overweight or developing diabetes. So, whenever you get your pregnancy hunger pangs, consume healthy snacks. These tasty quinoa puffs are loaded with the goodness of super grains and are a great source of proteins, fibre and minerals along with vitamin B and antioxidants.

Price: Rs.304

Buy Now

Shoe Inserts

The quick weight gain that comes from pregnancy is not similar to gaining weight over a long period of time. Your legs do not get the chance to strengthen up at the same speed at which your pregnancy advances. Therefore, you need footwear and inserts that support your feet. Shoe inserts, in particular, are extremely helpful in supporting the arch of your feet.

Price: Rs.290

Buy Now

Soft Toothbrush

A change in toothbrush should be a part of your maternity essentials because, on average, half of all pregnant women experience swollen and bleeding gums due to pregnancy-induced gingivitis. If you do not use a soft bristle brush already, change to one as soon as you can. This super-soft toothbrush offers an enriched highly sensorial foaming experience that polishes teeth and massages gums.

Price: Rs.203

Buy Now

Reading Material

Your friends, family and extended family will be brimming with advice for you to follow during your pregnancy. But it is your pregnancy journey. Reading up and gaining some knowledge about what you are going through will help you gain the courage that will take you through the nervous phases.

Price: Rs.466

Buy Now

