11 Products you would definitely find at Rose Apothecary from Schitt’s Creek

If you are a Schitt’s Creek fan, I am sure at least once you would have wished to visit David and Patrick’s luxury store, Rose Apothecary. After finally giving up on whining about having to live in the small town of Schitt’s Creek, David saw a ray of hope when he decided to open his own store selling products that the people in the town might have never used before. His dream store finally came into existence as he met the love of his life and his business partner, Patrick. It was a store where the inhabitants could purchase an assortment of re-branded local items and crafts ranging from lotions, shampoos, body milks, coffee, tea, toilet plungers, and produce. In David Rose’s words, “It is more like a branded immersive experience”. So if you are curious about what exactly you would find at Rose Apothecary, then here we have a list of products that would have definitely made it into the store’s shelves.

Organic Charcoal Body Wash

This activated charcoal body wash will remove impurities with the gentle deep cleansing properties of bamboo-derived charcoal. Help detox skin and remove dead skin cells with this clarifying and moisturising body wash. It is enriched with nourishing ingredients like tea tree oil, coconut, mint, argan, manuka honey, lemon sage and bamboo.

Price: $9.49

Body Yogurt

This pink grapefruit body yogurt is so soothing and you will not have to go to Elmdale for it. This lightweight moisturiser quickly gets absorbed in the skin and locks in the moisture for 48 hours. Enriched with British rose extract and Community Fair Trade organic almond milk from Spain it literally screams out David! It will give you hydrated, soft and radiant-looking skin.

Price: $15

Organic Lip Balm

This set of organic lip balm contains 4 lip balm sticks in the flavours of acai berry, asian pear, grapefruit pomegranate and green tea. These lip balms will intensely hydrate your lips and are definitely something you would find placed next to the cash register at Rose Apothecary. These balms are filled with naturally moisturising and therapeutic ingredients to give your lips plenty of long lasting protection and hydration.

Price: $10.99

Goat Milk Soap

This handmade goat milk and lemon healing soap is super nourishing and probably something that they would source from Heather Warner’s farm. It creates a thick, creamy and nourishing lather and is gentle on all skin types. It's created not only with an entirely new recipe and list of ingredients but also undergoes an intensive crafting process.

Price: $14

Natural Activated Charcoal Soap Bar

If David was a soap, he would be this handmade charcoal soap with tea tree oil and eucalyptus. This vegan bar soap naturally deodorises and soothes dry, itchy skin leaving you with clean and fresh skin. And it definitely fits the Apothecary’s aesthetic bill perfectly.

Price: $12.99

Bath Salts And Bath Bomb Set

Just like Patrick always calmed David’s anxiety in a matter of minutes, this set of bath salts and bath bombs will do just the same for you. This set includes 3 bath salts in flavours of rose, chamomile and lavender that will exfoliate dead skin cells, leaving skin smooth and soft, an Argan oil bottle that will help to moisturise the scalp, repair damaged hair and improve the skin condition and 3 bath bombs that will cleanse and moisturise your skin.

Price: $24.99

Dead Sea Mud Mask

This dead sea mud mask is definitely David’s favourite for when he is trying to have a relaxing night in after a long day of running the town’s most thriving store. This clay mask is based on an advanced formula composed of dead sea mineral mud that gently purifies and cleans clogged pores. Enriched with aloe vera, calendula oil, vitamin E, sunflower seed and jojoba oil, this mask draws out excess oil and pollutants from your nose.

Price: $13.99

Tea Tree Oil Foot Cream

This Tea Tree Oil Cream for feet and body is perfect for dry feet and heels treatment, as it helps repair and moisturise dry and cracked skin. This foot pain relief cream helps moisturise dry cracked heels and feet which helps heal and relieve itchy irritated and dry skin. Enriched with tea tree oil and shea butter, it can help reduce itchiness and inflammation which may help with dry skin and itchy skin.

Price: $16.97

Throw Blanket

You might find this throw blanket nestled in the corner of the store with the cat-hair scarves. If you are someone who needs to feel cuddly and cosy while watching a movie or simply when you are hanging out with your family, you must get this throw blanket for your couch. This throw blanket is made from high quality soft microfiber polyester and features tassels.

Price: $17.99

Rosewater Toner

This alcohol-free Rosewater, toner and most will even out your skin tone and tighten your pores. It is probably a customer favourite and an important part of David’s 9-step skincare regime. This facial mist provides instant hydration to your face and neck, and rejuvenates tired skin, giving you a more refreshed and youthful complexion. It restores the skin’s pH balance and absorbs excess oil without causing any kind of dryness. It repairs all the damage and exhaustion caused due to intense heat.

Price: $18

Lavender Candle Scented

This lavender scented candle is definitely a store staple at the Rose Apothecary. A scented candle has the ability to instantly uplift the aura of your house and make the atmosphere relaxing. This aromatic candle is exquisitely handcrafted to add a calming vibe to your house. It is smokeless, dripless and dispenses a soothing aroma till its last flame.

Price: $17.89

